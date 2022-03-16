Dogecoin Spike Fizzles Out — Will The Bounce Return With An Anticipated Fed Interest Rate Hike?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 16, 2022 6:04 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Dogecoin Spike Fizzles Out — Will The Bounce Return With An Anticipated Fed Interest Rate Hike?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.6% at $0.11 higher over 24 hours leading up to early Wednesday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 0.6%
24-hour against Bitcoin -0.6%
24-hour against Ethereum -2.6%
7-day -6.6%
30-day -22.4%

YTD performance

 -35%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded higher alongside other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1.1% to $1.7 trillion.

It was not among the most discussed coins on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

DOGE, Bitcoin, and Ethereum saw a sudden spike in prices earlier, ahead of a possible hike in interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday. 

On Tuesday, a single transaction moved almost 34 million DOGE — valued at $3.9 billion. Whales also reported 118 transactions worth at least $2 million processed by DOGE’s blockchain over 24 hours. 

However, the number of addresses holding DOGE has dipped sharply over the past few weeks, to 3.89 million from 4.55 million, according to IntoTheBlack data shared by Ali Martinez.

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus said on Tuesday that those who only want positivity and bullishness should not follow a person who made a “satirical cryptocurrency lampooning the absurdity and hyperbolic nature of the crypto space.”

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As Focus Sharpens On Fed Meeting — Analyst Sees A Big Run Up In This Scenario

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News WIIM Markets

Related Articles

Crypto World Abuzz With Inflation Talk: Here's What It Means For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Prices

Crypto World Abuzz With Inflation Talk: Here's What It Means For Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Prices

Interest in inflation is driving sentiment for the cryptocurrency crowd. Here is what it means for digital assets: read more
Elon Musk May Be A HODLer But Dogecoin Addresses Dropped Sharply Over Last Few Weeks

Elon Musk May Be A HODLer But Dogecoin Addresses Dropped Sharply Over Last Few Weeks

Data shows that the number of addresses holding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) witnessed a sharp drop over the past few weeks. read more
Dogecoin Alert: Whales Go Crazy As $3.9M Of DOGE Moved In A Single Transaction

Dogecoin Alert: Whales Go Crazy As $3.9M Of DOGE Moved In A Single Transaction

Whales — cryptospeak for large holders — owning leading meme coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) showed high activity levels with many notable transactions processed by the blockchain. read more
Bitcoin Back Above $41K In Sudden 5% Spike — Ethereum, Solana, Others Follow Course

Bitcoin Back Above $41K In Sudden 5% Spike — Ethereum, Solana, Others Follow Course

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major coins have seen a sudden spike. The apex coin is up 5.5% and is trading above the $41,000 mark. read more