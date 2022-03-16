Elon Musk May Be A HODLer But Dogecoin Addresses Dropped Sharply Over Last Few Weeks

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 16, 2022 2:17 am
Data shows that the number of addresses holding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) witnessed a sharp drop over the past few weeks.

What Happened: According to an IntoTheBlock chart shared by Ali Martinez, the number of addresses holding DOGE has fallen to 3.89 million from 4.55 million.

The chart’s timeline shows the sharp drop in DOGE holders had happened over the first two weeks of March.

 

Why It Matters: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk said on Monday that he still owns DOGE and has no plans to sell his cryptocurrency holdings despite being bearish on the U.S. dollar.

Musk is one of Dogecoin’s most influential supporters, and in the past, comments from him about DOGE have led to short bursts of frenzied buying.

But his most recent tweet failed to move the meme coin's price much. DOGE is currently trading at $0.11, down 84.6% from its all-time high. The cryptocurrency has lost 23.8% of its value in the last 30 days alone, and its market cap has fallen to $15 billion.

Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.11, up 2.3% in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $41,100, up 5.8%, and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was trading at $2,700, up 6.59% over the same period.

Photo by Kanchanara on Unsplash

