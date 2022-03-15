Cryptocurrency Exchange FTX Wins License In Dubai
- Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has received a virtual asset license in Dubai, Bloomberg reported.
- The exchange also has plans to set up a regional headquarters in Dubai.
- The firm will offer “complex crypto-derivatives products with centralized counterparty clearing to institutional markets,” the report quoted FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.
- The license comes a week after Dubai announced the creation of the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), which will be responsible for governing the crypto sector.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.