If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In Baby Dogecoin, Ethereum Classic Or Bitcoin Cash?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 right now, would you buy the dip in Baby Dogecoin BABYDOGE/USD, Ethereum Classic ETC/USD or Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD?

Baby Dogecoin: 48.7%

Ethereum Classic: 24.9%

Bitcoin Cash: 26.4%

Price Action: Social media favorite Baby Dogecoin is trading higher by 9.56% at $0.000000001256 Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ethereum Classic, the original version of the Ethereum blockchain, is sharply higher by 12.14% at $15.86. Ethereum Classic is lower by 27.15% over the past month.

Bitcoin Cash, which came about after a disagreement arose about Bitcoin’s block size, is trading higher by 5.16% at $128.06. Bitcoin Cash has fallen 39.75% over the trailing 30 days.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in June 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.