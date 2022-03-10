Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Block And MicroStrategy Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
March 10, 2022 2:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Block And MicroStrategy Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader technology sector, including MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) and Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), are both trading lower amid overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks.

Block and MicroStrategy shares are also trading lower amid a decline in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies Thursday. Bitcoin is trading lower by 6.50% at around $39,200 Thursday afternoon.

Shares of companies in the broader tech sector are also trading lower after the 10-year US Treasury yield is hovering around a two-year high, which has pressured valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 2.021% Thursday afternoon before dipping to around the 2.013% level. When interest rates rise, the value of future cash flows is reduced for growth stocks, which in turn lower the value of the stock.

Block is trading lower by 3.90% at $107.55.

MicroStrategy is trading lower by 5.46% at $412.91.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Ripping Higher

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Ripping Higher

Cryptocurrency-related stocks including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN), Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HIVE) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NAS read more
Why DeFi Coins Fantom And Yearn Finance Are Seeing Major Slumps Today

Why DeFi Coins Fantom And Yearn Finance Are Seeing Major Slumps Today

Fantom (FTM) and Yearn Finance (YFI)  — coins associated with Andre Cronje — tumbled 21% and 10.3% over 24 hours to $1.33 and $18,046.12 respectively after the news of the software developer’s departure from Decentralized Finance, or DeFi, was announced. read more
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: read more