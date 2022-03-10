Why Crowdstrike Shares Are Rising

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are trading higher by 11.9% at $190.01 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results. The company also issued both first-quarter and FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.

CrowdStrike reported quarterly earnings of 30 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 20 cents. CrowdStrike also reported quarterly sales of $431.00 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $410.91 million by 5%. This sales figure represents a 63% increase over sales of $264.93 million in the same period last year.

CrowdStrike sees first-quarter adjusted EPS as low as 22 cents and as high as 24 cents, which is above the analyst consensus estimate of 17 cents. CrowdStrike also sees first-quarter sales as low as $458.9 million and as high as $465.4 million, which is also above the analyst consensus estimate of $440.76 million.

Crowdstrike sees FY23 adjusted EPS as low as $1.03 and as high as $1.13, which is higher than the analyst consensus estimate of 91 cents. Crowdstrike also sees sales as low as $2.133 billion and as high as $2.163 billion, which comes in higher than the analyst consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.

"CrowdStrike once again delivered an exceptional fourth quarter and capped off a record year, achieving new milestones across both the top and bottom line. Net new ARR of $217 million in the quarter was a new all-time high, driven by expansion of our leadership in the core endpoint market as well as a record quarter for cloud, identity protection and Humio. As our record results, growing scale and module adoption rates demonstrate, customers are increasingly leveraging the breadth and depth of the Falcon platform as they look to transform their security stack," said George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's co-founder and chief executive officer.

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity vendor that specializes in endpoint protection, threat intelligence and hunting, attack remediation and offers various solutions to supplement security and network operations teams.

CrowdStrike has a 52-week high of $298.48 and a 52-week low of $150.02.