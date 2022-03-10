FTX Poaches Former SEGA, WB Games Exec To Lead Exchange's Gaming Services

FTX Poaches Former SEGA, WB Games Exec To Lead Exchange's Gaming Services

Major United States cryptocurrency exchange FTX — the trading platform behind the FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) — has poached former WB Games and Sega executive Steve Sadin to lead its gaming initiatives.

WB Games is the video game brand of Warner Bros, which is owned by AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 

What Happened: During an interview with crypto news outlet Decrypt published on Thursday, Sadin said he will serve as FTX's head of gaming partnerships. The crypto exchange plans to offer crypto-as-a-service to existing gaming companies, enabling developers to add play-to-earn or non-fungible token (NFT) features to their future games.

Sadin said the focus of FTX's gaming initiatives will be "providing Web3 support for gaming companies." He also said the firm will be open to working with both a "one-person indie [developer] or a global developer/publisher with tens of thousands of employees." He promises that under his leadership the exchange will help game developers "safely and easily build and operate fully compliant crypto games."

Despite being open to developers of all sizes, Sadin said that he will guide in strictly selecting its game development partners to avoid pump-and-dump projects and focus on projects featuring "a great design, a passion for making [and] operating games, and a demonstrated commitment to doing what it takes to make a game successful for the long term.”

