Investing Stimulus Checks In This Cryptocurrency Would Have Fetched Whopping 23674% Returns Now

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 10, 2022 6:25 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Investing Stimulus Checks In This Cryptocurrency Would Have Fetched Whopping 23674% Returns Now

Americans have recieved three rounds of stimulus payments from the government. In 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act mandated payments of $1,200 for eligible adults — another $500 was available for those with qualifying children.

In December, 2020, the Tax Relief Act declared additional $600 payments for eligible adults and up to $600 for those with qualifying children.

Last year, the American Rescue Plan gave $1,400 payment to eligible adults and up to $1,400 for those with qualifying children.

See Also: How To Buy Terra (LUNA)

The Investment: Supposing an investor had purchased Terra (LUNA) with three of their stimulus checks valued at $1,200, $600, and $1,400 respectively on April 11, 2020, Dec. 29, 2020, and March 12, 2021, here’s how much they would have at press time when the coin traded at $94.82.

Date Of Purchase Stimulus Amount Purchase Price Coins Obtained Current Worth Percentage Change
April 11, 2020 $1200 $0.19 6465.517 $613,060 50988%
Dec 29, 2020 $600 $0.648 925.926 $87,796 14533%
March 12, 2021 $1200 $14.16 98.87 $9374.85 569%
Total $3000   7490.313 $710,230 23674.33%

Why Luna Is Rising: Notably, LUNA hit an all-time high of $104.58 on Wednesday. At press time, it traded almost 9.1% below that level. Since the year began, LUNA has shot up 6.2%. Comparatively Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — the top two cryptocurrencies by market cap — have declined 14.35% and 29.3%, respectively, in a similar period.

Terra’s network consists of two tokens, a stablecoin called TerraUSD (UST), which tracks the price of the dollar and LUNA. UST is underpinned by a mechanism that involves burning LUNA.

The rise in LUNA comes at a time when it has registered a growth in its ecosystem. Over the past 30 days alone TerraSwap, a leading decentralized exchange of Terra, witnessed over $1.45 billion of UST traded.

Terra’s Growth Through Graphics — Courtesy app.terraswap.io

Read Next: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Urges Compassion For Russians, Belarusians Resisting Putin's 'Z-ombie Regime'

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Education Markets Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Muted, Weighed Down By Russia-Ukraine War — But This Crypto Remains Unstoppable

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Muted, Weighed Down By Russia-Ukraine War — But This Crypto Remains Unstoppable

Waves (WAVES), the coin of a project that allows users to launch their own tokens, soared 28% higher at $24.08 at press time over 24 hours. read more
This 'Russian Ethereum' Spiked 56% Last Week Even As Bitcoin And Other Major Coins Struggled

This 'Russian Ethereum' Spiked 56% Last Week Even As Bitcoin And Other Major Coins Struggled

The token associated with Waves (WAVES), a project that allows users to launch custom tokens, soared nearly 57% last week even as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRY read more
Here's How Much $100 In This Ukrainian Crypto Would Be Worth Now If You Invested On Jan 1

Here's How Much $100 In This Ukrainian Crypto Would Be Worth Now If You Invested On Jan 1

Popular cryptocurrencies have seen high volatility in 2022. read more
A Token For All Seasons: Can This Crypto Project Allow You To Always Know When To Buy And When To Sell?

A Token For All Seasons: Can This Crypto Project Allow You To Always Know When To Buy And When To Sell?

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. read more