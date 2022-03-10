Investing Stimulus Checks In This Cryptocurrency Would Have Fetched Whopping 23674% Returns Now
Americans have recieved three rounds of stimulus payments from the government. In 2020, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Act mandated payments of $1,200 for eligible adults — another $500 was available for those with qualifying children.
In December, 2020, the Tax Relief Act declared additional $600 payments for eligible adults and up to $600 for those with qualifying children.
Last year, the American Rescue Plan gave $1,400 payment to eligible adults and up to $1,400 for those with qualifying children.
See Also: How To Buy Terra (LUNA)
The Investment: Supposing an investor had purchased Terra (LUNA) with three of their stimulus checks valued at $1,200, $600, and $1,400 respectively on April 11, 2020, Dec. 29, 2020, and March 12, 2021, here’s how much they would have at press time when the coin traded at $94.82.
|Date Of Purchase
|Stimulus Amount
|Purchase Price
|Coins Obtained
|Current Worth
|Percentage Change
|April 11, 2020
|$1200
|$0.19
|6465.517
|$613,060
|50988%
|Dec 29, 2020
|$600
|$0.648
|925.926
|$87,796
|14533%
|March 12, 2021
|$1200
|$14.16
|98.87
|$9374.85
|569%
|Total
|$3000
|7490.313
|$710,230
|23674.33%
Why Luna Is Rising: Notably, LUNA hit an all-time high of $104.58 on Wednesday. At press time, it traded almost 9.1% below that level. Since the year began, LUNA has shot up 6.2%. Comparatively Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — the top two cryptocurrencies by market cap — have declined 14.35% and 29.3%, respectively, in a similar period.
Terra’s network consists of two tokens, a stablecoin called TerraUSD (UST), which tracks the price of the dollar and LUNA. UST is underpinned by a mechanism that involves burning LUNA.
The rise in LUNA comes at a time when it has registered a growth in its ecosystem. Over the past 30 days alone TerraSwap, a leading decentralized exchange of Terra, witnessed over $1.45 billion of UST traded.
Terra’s Growth Through Graphics — Courtesy app.terraswap.io
Read Next: Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Urges Compassion For Russians, Belarusians Resisting Putin's 'Z-ombie Regime'
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.