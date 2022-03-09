Why Facebook (Meta Platforms), Twitter And Snap Shares Are Rising Today

byHenry Khederian
March 9, 2022 3:10 pm
Shares of social media companies, including Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP), are all trading higher in sympathy with the overall market amid continued volatility stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

US indices are also trading higher amid continued volatility on Ukraine-Russia concerns. A pullback in oil prices following the recent crude rally has helped alleviate some concerns of rising commodity costs. US President Joe Biden Tuesday announced a ban on Russian Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports.

See Also: 'Zoom Is Now A Verb': Gene Munster On Why Investors Should Look For Tech Stocks With M&A Potential

Meta Platforms is trading higher by 3.60% at $197.10.

Twitter is trading higher by 4.70% at $34.22.

Snap is trading higher by 9.40% at $34.14.

