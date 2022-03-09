So What's Happening With Hudson Technologies Shares?

Henry Khederian
March 9, 2022 8:39 am
So What's Happening With Hudson Technologies Shares?

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares are trading higher by 15.6% at $4.60 after the company reported fourth-quarter EPS results up from last year and better-than-expected sales results.

Hudson Technologies reported quarterly earnings of 13 cents per share. This is an increase over losses of 11 cents per share from the same period last year. The company reported quarterly sales of $37.80 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $27.50 million by 37%. This is a 71% increase over sales of $22.11 million in the same period last year.

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, "We're pleased to have closed 2021 with record fourth quarter and full year results, reflecting significant revenue growth, enhanced margins and improved profitability. Our fourth quarter has historically been our weakest, as it falls outside of our traditional nine-month selling season from January to September. However, following the close of the 2021 selling season, the industry saw continued strength in the average selling prices of certain refrigerants.”

“Assuming this pricing trend continues for the 2022 selling season, we could see revenues exceeding $270 million in 2022. As we begin moving through 2022, we are focused on maintaining effective inventory management so that we are well positioned to meet customer demand as virgin HFCs begin to become scarce,” Coleman stated.

Hudson Technologies has a 52-week high of $4.89 and a 52-week low of $1.31.

