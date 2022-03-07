Why Is Dogecoin Slipping Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 7, 2022 10:49 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Slipping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 1.5% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning. 

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -1.5%
24-hour against Bitcoin -2%
24-hour against Ethereum -1.06%
7-day -5%
30-day -19.2%

YTD performance

 -30.7%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 3.3% to $1.7 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 263 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum — attracted 1,787, 1,048, and 717 tweets, respectively. 

Cryptocurrencies traded down with other risk assets as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine got more entrenched. Major coins remained depressed throughout the weekend.

DOGE’s relative strength index (RSI) has been falling over the past weeks and is currently at 39 — this is indicative of selling pressure dominating the market, according to Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy. 

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus tweeted on the downwards price movements of cryptocurrencies early Monday morning. He said, “the goal of crypto gambling shouldn’t be to get rich.” 

Dogecoin Chatter: Markus took a dig at Bitcoin maximalists on Sunday as the prices of the apex coin slipped.

Markus put out a number of tweets digging deep into maximalists.

Read Next: New Survey Finds Dogecoin Among Top Crypto Investments For Both Men And Women

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dog-Fight: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Takes Shots At Dogecoin Creator For Quitting

Dog-Fight: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Takes Shots At Dogecoin Creator For Quitting

Shytoshi Kusama — the pseudonymous programmer leading the development team of meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) — in a tweet late Sunday took a dig at Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-found read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Gets Entrenched — Why Investors Need To Brace Themselves For A Rollercoaster Week

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia-Ukraine Conflict Gets Entrenched — Why Investors Need To Brace Themselves For A Rollercoaster Week

Bitcoin traded in the negative territory through the weekend. At press time, on Sunday evening, the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 4% to $1.8 trillion. read more
New Survey Finds Dogecoin Among Top Crypto Investments For Both Men And Women

New Survey Finds Dogecoin Among Top Crypto Investments For Both Men And Women

According to a new survey conducted by digital asset platform Bakkt Holdings, Inc. read more
Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs

Here's How Much $100 In Dogecoin Could Be Worth If DOGE Returns To All-Time Highs

One of the most popular cryptocurrencies took the world by storm in 2021. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was a trending topic many times as it saw its valuation rise. read more