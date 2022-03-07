Why Is Dogecoin Slipping Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 1.5% lower at $0.12 over 24 hours leading up to early Monday morning.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour -1.5% 24-hour against Bitcoin -2% 24-hour against Ethereum -1.06% 7-day -5% 30-day -19.2% YTD performance -30.7%

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap decreased 3.3% to $1.7 trillion at press time.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 263 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins — Bitcoin, Ripple, and Ethereum — attracted 1,787, 1,048, and 717 tweets, respectively.

Cryptocurrencies traded down with other risk assets as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine got more entrenched. Major coins remained depressed throughout the weekend.

DOGE’s relative strength index (RSI) has been falling over the past weeks and is currently at 39 — this is indicative of selling pressure dominating the market, according to Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy.

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus tweeted on the downwards price movements of cryptocurrencies early Monday morning. He said, “the goal of crypto gambling shouldn’t be to get rich.”

the goal of crypto gambling shouldn’t be to get rich – we have no control over that the goal should be to come to terms with the risk you’re willing to take, and to not regret your decisions as you have reconciled the various possible outcomes — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 7, 2022

Dogecoin Chatter: Markus took a dig at Bitcoin maximalists on Sunday as the prices of the apex coin slipped.

gas and real estate are spiraling out of control#Bitcoin fixes this by going the opposite direction pic.twitter.com/QVWVHvxiyc — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 7, 2022

Markus put out a number of tweets digging deep into maximalists.

if aliens ever visit, they will know we are the more evolved species because we created #Bitcoin — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 7, 2022

#Bitcoin raises the dead, cures cancer, and finds lost socks — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 7, 2022

#Bitcoin replaces the need for society and is our one true savior — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 6, 2022

