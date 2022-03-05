New Survey Finds Dogecoin Among Top Crypto Investments For Both Men And Women

According to a new survey conducted by digital asset platform Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT), the most popular digital assets among US-based crypto holders are Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

The study, which surveyed 1,012 consumers across the U.S., both owner and non-owners of crypto assets, looked into the attitude and awareness of women towards crypto and how their viewpoints differ from those of men.

Most of the participants strongly associate cryptos with men, but the women who have not yet invested in digital assets claim that the leading barriers to their crypto adoption are: not knowing how to get started, not understanding crypto utility, and lacking extra funds for investment.

The knowledge gap for women who don’t own crypto is significant, with 70% rating their crypto knowledge as low or very low, which compares to only 13% of male crypto owners and 22% of women crypto owners who rate their knowledge as low or very low.

Women who own crypto rate their knowledge almost 50% higher, which suggests that even a minimal crypto investment can increase knowledge.

“Despite recent crypto volatility, there’s continued momentum for women’s crypto adoption, and it’s reassuring to see that the barriers to entry can be overcome through education,” said Nancy Gordon, Chief Product Officer Loyalty, and Rewards at Bakkt.

