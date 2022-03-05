New Survey Finds Dogecoin Among Top Crypto Investments For Both Men And Women

byBibhu Pattnaik
March 5, 2022 11:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
New Survey Finds Dogecoin Among Top Crypto Investments For Both Men And Women

According to a new survey conducted by digital asset platform Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT), the most popular digital assets among US-based crypto holders are Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

The study, which surveyed 1,012 consumers across the U.S., both owner and non-owners of crypto assets, looked into the attitude and awareness of women towards crypto and how their viewpoints differ from those of men.

Most of the participants strongly associate cryptos with men, but the women who have not yet invested in digital assets claim that the leading barriers to their crypto adoption are: not knowing how to get started, not understanding crypto utility, and lacking extra funds for investment.

Also Read: Dogecoin Sees More Bearish Movement: What's Next For The Crypto?

The knowledge gap for women who don’t own crypto is significant, with 70% rating their crypto knowledge as low or very low, which compares to only 13% of male crypto owners and 22% of women crypto owners who rate their knowledge as low or very low. 

Women who own crypto rate their knowledge almost 50% higher, which suggests that even a minimal crypto investment can increase knowledge.

“Despite recent crypto volatility, there’s continued momentum for women’s crypto adoption, and it’s reassuring to see that the barriers to entry can be overcome through education,” said Nancy Gordon, Chief Product Officer Loyalty, and Rewards at Bakkt.
 

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Penny Stocks Top Stories Markets General

Related Articles

Why Coinbase Is Against Banning All Russians From Crypto Exchange

Why Coinbase Is Against Banning All Russians From Crypto Exchange

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has said it would not preemptively ban all Russian account holders from its platform amid the ongoing war in Ukraine and global sanctions against Russia. read more
Ukrainian-Origin Crypto Continues To Make 'Waves' Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash — What's Going On?

Ukrainian-Origin Crypto Continues To Make 'Waves' Even As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash — What's Going On?

Waves (WAVES) traded 12.5% higher at press time over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning at $20.42.  read more
McDonald's May Be Snubbing Dogecoin But Another Popular Burger Chain Is Now Said To Be Going In On Bitcoin

McDonald's May Be Snubbing Dogecoin But Another Popular Burger Chain Is Now Said To Be Going In On Bitcoin

McDonald's Corp. (NYSE: MCD) may be snubbing repeated calls from Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community for adoption but it seems another fast-food chain has made a move on the apex cryptocurrency. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As Ukraine Jitters Keep Investors On Edge — Will The Risk Appetite Return Soon?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunge As Ukraine Jitters Keep Investors On Edge — Will The Risk Appetite Return Soon?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) took a knock on Thursday evening, with the global cryptocurrency ma read more