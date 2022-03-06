Analyst Who Accurately Predicted Bitcoin Prices In 2021 Says $100K Is Coming This Year…But There's A Catch

A crypto analyst who anticipated the collapse of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in May 2021, and then predicted that the apex crypto would not reach $100,000 by the end of 2021, now says BTC is setting up to break above its all-time high later this year.

What Happened: The analyst who goes by the pseudonym “Dave the Wave” told his over 94,000 Twitter followers that even as Bitcoin dips below $40,000, it remains on track to reach $100,000 this year.

One for the bulls. Aligning the micro with the macro. 100K within striking distance this year… pic.twitter.com/5gKHSeLd3v — dave the wave(@davthewave) March 5, 2022

He says that the path to reach the lofty price target won't be a smooth one, telling his followers they may need to withstand a drop to $25,000 before Bitcoin makes a run to six figures.

My macro target I've had for near a year now [25K] starting to become the norm on CT. Prediction: if/ as price heads lower, so too will all the johnny-come-lately targets. — dave the wave@davthewave) March 4, 2022

The Big Picture: The technical analyst also points out that even though Bitcoin has been taking a hit lately, in the larger picture it has remained within a wide trading range so far in 2022.

Huge volatility within this range. pic.twitter.com/Z7k8cgH9pl — dave the wave (@davthewave) March 4, 2022

His message to his Twitter followers is to keep a level head during the market downturn, and reminds them that when it comes to their crypto holdings, "Indifference is a good place to be."

As of Saturday morning, Bitcoin was trading at $38,821.10 down 0.83% in the previous 24 hours.

