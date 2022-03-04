Why Ocugen Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
March 4, 2022 9:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Ocugen Shares Are Falling

Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares are trading lower by 22.8% at $2.54 after the company announced the FDA declined to issue an EUA for COVAXIN for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 in individuals 2 to 18 years of age.

Ocugen says the company intends to continue working with the FDA to evaluate the regulatory pathway for the pediatric use of COVAXIN.

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases.

See Also: Why This Wheat-Focused ETF Is Suddenly On The Radar Of Retail Investors

Ocugen has a 52-week high of $17.65 and a 52-week low of $2.87.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday