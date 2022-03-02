Here's How Much $100 In This Ukrainian Crypto Would Be Worth Now If You Invested On Jan 1

byAJ Fabino
March 2, 2022 5:01 pm
Here's How Much $100 In This Ukrainian Crypto Would Be Worth Now If You Invested On Jan 1

Popular cryptocurrencies have seen high volatility in 2022. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) started the year at $47,092 and saw a year-to-date low of $33,184.06 just weeks after. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) started at $3,724 and saw a year-to-date low of $2,172.30 during the cryptocurrency flash crash.

Waves (CRYPTO: WAVES) hasn’t shied away from volatility either. In the last week, the coin has moved about 109% in a positive direction.

Created by Ukrainian entrepreneur and scientist Alexander Ivanov (also known as Sasha Ivanov), Waves launched in June 2016 following one of the cryptocurrency industry’s earliest initial coin offerings. The project initially set out to improve on the first blockchain platforms by seeking to increase speed, utility and user-friendliness.

Related: This Crypto With A Ukrainian Founder Is The Top Gainer Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

On Sunday, Ivanov sent a tweet, underscoring his Ukrainian heritage, sending the coin into a bullish cycle — reaching highs of $19.54 before settling down to current levels around $18.03.

A $100 investment in WAVES on Jan. 1, 2022 would have yielded 6.75 WAVES; on Wednesday, the 6.7v5 coins would be worth $120.89. 

Ivanov has called for peace in the pinned tweet; he’s also predicted that cryptocurrency would be the “bread and butter” of the global economy in the next few years. 

According to CoinMarketCap, the company employs over 180 people across several locations including Moscow and Switzerland.

