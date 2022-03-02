Ukraine Confirms Cryptocurrency Airdrop Amid Russian Invasion

bySamyuktha Sriram
March 2, 2022 2:53 am
The government of Ukraine has confirmed that it will conduct a cryptocurrency airdrop.

What Happened: In an announcement from the government’s official Twitter account, Ukraine said that it would airdrop the crypto tokens it had received in the form of donations over the past week.

Why It Matters: Ukraine has received, at least over $37 million in crypto donations from across the world, since it made the appeal on Saturday.

The government began accepting donations in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — and, most recently, in Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) after appealing to the public for help following Russia’s invasion.

Price Action: At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $43,809, up 1.18% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum was trading at $2,971, gaining 1.72% and Polkadot was trading at $18.71, down 0.10% over the same period.

