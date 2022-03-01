Why Endo International Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
March 1, 2022 12:24 pm
Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) shares are trading lower after the company issued first-quarter EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.

The company guided first-quarter EPS of $0.35 to $0.45 versus the consensus estimate of $0.48 and sales of $595 million to $635 million versus the $685.47 million estimate. 

Endo International also says fourth-quarter 2021 sterile injectables segment revenues were $319 million, a decrease of 4% compared to $332 million during fourth-quarter 2020. The company says this decrease was primarily attributable to competitive pressure on certain products, which was partially offset by higher VASOSTRICT revenues primarily due to hospitalizations associated with COVID-19.

Endo International is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a considerable presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology, bariatrics and others.

Endo International has a 52-week high of $8.74 and a 52-week low of $1.94. At the time of publication, shares were trading 19.03% lower at $2.51. 

