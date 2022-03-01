Ukraine Now Accepts Polkadot Donations Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum After Founder's $5M Offer

byMadhukumar Warrier
March 1, 2022 3:12 am
Ukraine Now Accepts Polkadot Donations Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum After Founder's $5M Offer

Ukraine said, in addition to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), it would also accept cryptocurrency donations in Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT).

What Happened: Ukraine made the announcement on its official Twitter account early Tuesday.

Why It Matters: It was reported on Monday that Ukraine raised almost $11 million following its public appeal for donations in Bitcoin and Ethereum in the aftermath of the country's invasion by Russia.

Others in the cryptocurrency community such as Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Polkadot — an open-source sharded multichain protocol — had also offered to help Ukraine.

The founder of Polkadot, Gavin Wood, has said he would personally contribute $5 million if Ukraine opened a DOT address.

In addition to the Ukrainian government’s efforts, cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it was donating $10 million “to help the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine,” and launched a fund to provide emergency relief for Ukraine through crypto crowdfunding.

Price Action: Polkadot is up 10.1% during the last 24 hours, trading at $18.68 at press time.

