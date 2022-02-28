If You Invested $1,000 In Bored Ape Yacht Club At Launch, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

byChris Katje
February 28, 2022 5:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
If You Invested $1,000 In Bored Ape Yacht Club At Launch, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the most popular non-fungible token collections is Bored Ape Yacht Club. Here's how a $1,000 investment could have done in the popular project at the time of mint.

What Happened: Bored Ape Yacht Club launched in late April 2021 and the collection of 10,000 NFTs sold out by May 1, 2021.

The collection came with a mint cost of 0.08 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $236 based on a high price of $2,951.44 on May 1.

Bored Apes gained steam across several NFT themed Discords and on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) where some users began changing their profile pictures to the Ape-themed NFTs.

Over the next few months, the collection grew in popularity and valuation with NFT investors and celebrities beginning to “Ape in” to the project.

Bored Ape Yacht Club holders also were rewarded along the way with airdrops of Bored Ape Kennel Club and mutant serum to create Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

Holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club were also invited to an exclusive yacht party and concert in New York in 2021.

Related Link: Bored Ape Yacht Club Parent Yuga Labs Could Be Worth $5B: Report 

Investing $1,000 In Bored Ape NFTs: Based on a mint cost of 0.08 ETH and a cost of around $236, an investor could have purchased four Bored Apes for around $1,000 based on the mint cost and associated gas fees.

With a current floor price of 87 ETH for Bored Apes, the four NFTs would be worth $981,506.16 today assuming they are non-rare Apes. The price is based on a current price of $2,820.42 for Ethereum.

While the $1,000 investment would be worth nearly $1 million from the four Bored Apes alone, there’s actually more to the story. Every holder of Bored Apes got the equivalent of one Bored Ape Kennel Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT.

  • With a floor price of 7.44 ETH for Bored Ape Kennel Club, the four NFTs would be worth $83,935.70 based on the current ETH price.
  • With a floor price of 18.1 ETH for Mutant Ape Yacht Club, the four NFTs would be worth $204,198.41 based on the current ETH price.

Altogether a $1,000 investment to buy four Bored Ape NFTs would now yield four Apes, four Kennel Clubs and four Mutant Apes. The $1,000 investment would be worth $1,269,640.27 today.

What’s Next: Bored Apes hit a floor price of over 100 ETH in January and could have more in store for holders.

An Ape token is coming and parent company Yuga Labs signed a talent representation deal with Guy Oseary that could increase monetization efforts for the company and holders.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Crypto With A Ukrainian Founder Is The Top Gainer Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

This Crypto With A Ukrainian Founder Is The Top Gainer Today, Outperforming Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Waves (WAVES), a cryptocurrency founded by Ukrainian-born scientist Alexander Ivanov — also known as Sasha Ivanov — spiked 41.5% to $17.23, according to CoinMarketCap data. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally As Crippling Sanctions On Russia Give Rise To Expectations Of Them Emerging As SWIFT Competition

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally As Crippling Sanctions On Russia Give Rise To Expectations Of Them Emerging As SWIFT Competition

Bitcoin and other coins rose sharply Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 12.2% to $2 trillion. read more
Shaquille O'Neal Switches From Ethereum To Solana In Twitter Name: Here Are The Details

Shaquille O'Neal Switches From Ethereum To Solana In Twitter Name: Here Are The Details

NBA Hall of Famer and Champion Shaquille O’Neal is switching his allegiance from one leading cryptocurrency to another. Here are the latest details. read more
AMC Is One Step Closer To Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

AMC Is One Step Closer To Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Leading movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has been teasing that it will accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and ot read more