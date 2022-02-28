If You Invested $1,000 In Bored Ape Yacht Club At Launch, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

One of the most popular non-fungible token collections is Bored Ape Yacht Club. Here's how a $1,000 investment could have done in the popular project at the time of mint.

What Happened: Bored Ape Yacht Club launched in late April 2021 and the collection of 10,000 NFTs sold out by May 1, 2021.

The collection came with a mint cost of 0.08 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), or around $236 based on a high price of $2,951.44 on May 1.

Bored Apes gained steam across several NFT themed Discords and on Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) where some users began changing their profile pictures to the Ape-themed NFTs.

Over the next few months, the collection grew in popularity and valuation with NFT investors and celebrities beginning to “Ape in” to the project.

Bored Ape Yacht Club holders also were rewarded along the way with airdrops of Bored Ape Kennel Club and mutant serum to create Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs.

Holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club were also invited to an exclusive yacht party and concert in New York in 2021.

Investing $1,000 In Bored Ape NFTs: Based on a mint cost of 0.08 ETH and a cost of around $236, an investor could have purchased four Bored Apes for around $1,000 based on the mint cost and associated gas fees.

With a current floor price of 87 ETH for Bored Apes, the four NFTs would be worth $981,506.16 today assuming they are non-rare Apes. The price is based on a current price of $2,820.42 for Ethereum.

While the $1,000 investment would be worth nearly $1 million from the four Bored Apes alone, there’s actually more to the story. Every holder of Bored Apes got the equivalent of one Bored Ape Kennel Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT.

With a floor price of 7.44 ETH for Bored Ape Kennel Club, the four NFTs would be worth $83,935.70 based on the current ETH price.

With a floor price of 18.1 ETH for Mutant Ape Yacht Club, the four NFTs would be worth $204,198.41 based on the current ETH price.

Altogether a $1,000 investment to buy four Bored Ape NFTs would now yield four Apes, four Kennel Clubs and four Mutant Apes. The $1,000 investment would be worth $1,269,640.27 today.

What’s Next: Bored Apes hit a floor price of over 100 ETH in January and could have more in store for holders.

An Ape token is coming and parent company Yuga Labs signed a talent representation deal with Guy Oseary that could increase monetization efforts for the company and holders.