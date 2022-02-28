This Digital Asset Firm Is Expanding To Europe

Photo by Henrique Ferreira on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Digital asset firm Invictus Capital plans to establish an institutional sales presence in Zurich, Switzerland.

As institutional money floods into the cryptocurrency market and other digital assets like non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Invictus will provide administered and regulated funds designed to cater for this market segment. To meet growing institutional demand, the firm plans to enter the heart of European finance, allowing it to better connect with the institutions and qualified investors it serves. Zurich has long been a center for international finance, with companies like UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) and Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) calling it home.

Invictus is established in digital asset management and has a track record of serving retail investors for more than four years. The firm has been in operation since 2017 and in that time has looked to innovate while providing its global investor base with access to crypto asset management and investment vehicles.

“We are committed to a future of digital assets and accelerating the ease of integration to bridge traditional banking to the digital asset ecosystem,” said Haydn Hammond, global head of sales and institutional investments. “Zurich is known globally as a premier financial hub and was a natural choice for our team’s expansion as we look to broaden our institutional client base.”

Switzerland emerged as the frontrunner when Invictus was looking for the ideal place to launch its international operations, Hammond said. Geographically, it’s the perfect hub to serve the company’s institutional clients across the continent. The country also is business-friendly, and its skilled workforce made it an even more attractive location.

“We believe that having an established hub and presence on the ground is important and demonstrates our commitment to the future of blockchain and digital asset adoption,” Invictus Capital CEO Daniel Schwartzkopff said. “Since launching the world's first tokenized digital asset index fund, Invictus has been at the forefront of innovation, regulation is the next step in our journey to provide a clear, trusted framework for our clients."

The Zurich expansion will be led by Hammond, who brings 20 years of experience in traditional financial markets, where he served as director of emerging market sales for Barclays PLC (LSE: BARC) and Natixis CIB. When the office is up and running it will serve as a central hub for Invictus to offer qualifying clients access to its regulated digital asset funds.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.