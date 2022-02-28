Why Is Dogecoin Heading Lower Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 28, 2022 6:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Is Dogecoin Heading Lower Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 2% lower at $0.12 over 24-hours leading up to early Monday morning. 

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour -2%
24-hour against Bitcoin 0.6%
24-hour against Ethereum 2.1%
7-day -12%
30-day -13.1%

YTD performance

 -44.3%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded lower alongside other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 1.6% to $1.72 trillion.

DOGE was included among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. It attracted 791 tweets at press time, according to Cointrendz data.

The three most mentioned coins, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu, attracted 7,020, 3,106, and 2,706 tweets, respectively. 

As the war between Russia and Ukraine intensified, cryptocurrencies slipped on Sunday night along with other risk assets.

Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst with United Kingdom-based digital asset trader Globalblock said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine saw risk-on assets “bought aggressively” last week. 

Over the weekend, DOGE co-creator Billy Markus highlighted DOGE’s dominance over Bitcoin, in terms of unique daily transactions. Markus said it would be “nice to get back to this level of on-chain usage!”

On Sunday, Dogecoin’s official Twitter handle responded to Ukraine’s call for cryptocurrency donations, asking it to accept the apex meme coin. The country's government is currently accepting donations in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether.

Meanwhile, Markus decried scammers who are posing as the Government of Ukraine and trying to raise money through scams. He said, “this is beyond disgusting.”

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin-oriented Twitter handle Mishaboar responded “cool due” to Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk after he told Ukraine’s Twitter handle that “Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route.”

Markus simply said, “that is badass.”

Read Next: PayPal, WhatsApp, Solana And More: Projects You May Not Know That Have Ukraine-Born Founders

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Dogecoin Knockoff Is Now Among Top Used Smart Contracts By Biggest BNB Whales

This Dogecoin Knockoff Is Now Among Top Used Smart Contracts By Biggest BNB Whales

A Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) knockoff — Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) — has joined the list of the top most used smart contracts by the largest wallets on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally As Crippling Sanctions On Russia Give Rise To Expectations Of Them Emerging As SWIFT Competition

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally As Crippling Sanctions On Russia Give Rise To Expectations Of Them Emerging As SWIFT Competition

Bitcoin and other coins rose sharply Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 12.2% to $2 trillion. read more
AMC Is One Step Closer To Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

AMC Is One Step Closer To Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Leading movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has been teasing that it will accept Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and ot read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia Takes To Siege Warfare In Ukraine — Why This Range Is Crucial For The Apex Coin

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slip As Russia Takes To Siege Warfare In Ukraine — Why This Range Is Crucial For The Apex Coin

Bitcoin and other major coins were trading lower on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 4.3% to $1.8 trillion at press time. read more