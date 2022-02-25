FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

Sam Bankman-Fried — the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX that enables its users to trade in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) — has expressed his support for Ukrainian account holders on FTX after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: Bankman-Fried took to Twitter to say that FTX has given $25 to each Ukrainian account holder on the cryptocurrency exchange.

we just gave $25 to each Ukrainian on FTX do what you gotta do — SBF (@SBF_FTX) February 24, 2022

The tweet has received more than 24,000 likes and was also retweeted over 3,000 times, as at press time.

Based on current exchange rates, each Ukrainian account holder on FTX will receive currency worth 745.5 Ukrainian hryvnias.

The cryptocurrency community has also been donating toward the Ukrainian military. The total Bitcoin donations have reached a value of about $961,862, as per a wallet tracked by blockchain analytics and compliance firm Elliptic.

💖 I just became a supporter of � Ukraine's army for $1,000/mo Do the same and buy them some tanks and missiles if you can 👉 https://t.co/RJDzeo1XZK pic.twitter.com/EYrEGYlBWv — @levelsio (@levelsio) February 24, 2022

Why It Matters: Bankman-Fried had noted earlier that the Russian military action could destabilize Eastern European currencies, forcing people to think of alternative options.

He urged people to “do something nice for someone” as the world could use it right now.

2) NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE And more importantly, there might be war. That's really bad for the world. Fuck all this price stuff. Go outside and do something nice for someone. —– Seriously, do something nice. The world could use it. I'll wait. —– — SBF (@SBF_FTX) February 24, 2022

The cryptocurrency entrepreneur also speculated that the prevalence of algorithmic trading of cryptocurrencies was the reason for Bitcoin’s market price taking a harsher beating compared to equities after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin — who was born in Russia and grew up in Canada — had also criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine.

Price Action: Bitcoin is up 4.7% during the past 24 hours, trading at $38,708.54 at press time. Ethereum is up 2.5% during the period to $2,637.64.

