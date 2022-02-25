Here's How Jack Dorsey's Square Fared On The Bitcoin Front In The Latest Quarter

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 24, 2022 11:21 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Here's How Jack Dorsey's Square Fared On The Bitcoin Front In The Latest Quarter

Block Inc (NASDAQ:SQ), said Thursday in its fourth-quarter results that it made $1.96 billion in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) revenue through its Cash App.

What Happened: Block reported $46 million in gross profits from Bitcoin during the fourth quarter, as per the company’s Q4 numbers.

Bitcoin revenue rose 12% on a year-over-year basis while the gross profits amounted to 2% of the Bitcoin revenue.

In the third quarter, Cash App generated $1.82 billion of Bitcoin revenue, while gross profit amounted to $42 million.

“Compared to the third quarter of 2021, Bitcoin revenue and gross profit increased on a quarter-over-quarter basis, driven primarily by increased volatility in the price of bitcoin, which affected trading activity compared to the prior quarter,” the company said.

See Also: How To Buy Block (SQ) Shares

Why It Matters: The Jack Dorsey-led company, formerly known as Square, said the Cash App made a little over $10 billion in Bitcoin sales through 2021. Gross profits amounted to $218 million.

Block reported Q4 revenue of $4.08 billion, an increase of 29% year-over-year, the number came ahead of Street estimates of $4.03 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

Earnings per share amounted to $0.27 in the period, which beat a consensus estimate of $0.22.

This month, Cash App added Bitcoin lightning network support, which enabled free and near-instant transfers of the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Price Action: On Thursday, Block shares shot up 18.3% in the after-hours session to $112.39 after closing 7.1% higher in the regular session at $94.99. At press time, BTC traded 5% higher at $38,756.47.

Read Next: Here's Why BofA Believes Block Is Undervalued

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings Fintech News Markets

Related Articles

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

How The Cryptocurrency And NFT Communities Are Rallying Financial Support For Ukraine And Its Artists

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has led to many showing their support for the military and people of Ukraine. The cryptocurrency and non-fungible token communities are among the sectors showing financial support. read more
Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Ted Cruz On Why He Is Bullish On Bitcoin

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said he is bullish on apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) because it’s “decentralized and not controllable.” read more
FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

FTX Gives $25 To Each Ukrainian Account Holder; Bitcoin Donations To Ukrainian Army Reach Nearly $1M

Sam Bankman-Fried — the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX that enables its users to trade in cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Et read more
Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

Why Is Bitcoin Taking A Much Harsher Beating From Russia's Ukraine Invasion Than Stocks?

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in a Twitter thread on Thursday speculated on why Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) market price is taking such a harsher beating from the Russia-Ukraine crisis compared to equities. read more