byHenry Khederian
February 19, 2022 3:48 pm
This Kids Retail Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Cardano, Binance, PolkaDot, Ethereum Classic And Dogecoin

For many years, Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) was known for being "Where Best Friends Are Made." Now, the St. Louis, Missouri-based kids retail company may have investors over the past year saying “Where Absurd Returns Are Made.”

Since February 2021, Build-A-Bear stock’s 1-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies: Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Binance (CRYPTO: BNB), Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT), Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Also Read: A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Bank Of America And Wells Fargo? This Chipmaker Has It

Build-A-Bear Workshop is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals. The company's merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, or are already pre-stuffed, with sounds that can be added.

Build-A-Bear also sells a wide range of clothing, shoes, accessories and other novelty items for stuffed animals. 

As of Jan. 30, 2021, Build-A-Bear operated 354 stores, including 305 stores in the U.S. and Canada, and 49 stores in the UK, Ireland and China, as well as 71 franchised stores internationally. 

Here's how the returns break down from February 2021 to the present: 

  • Cardano is up from $0.93 to $1.00 for a return of 7.53%

  • Binance is up from $331.88 to $401.54 for a return of 20.98%

  • Polkadot is down from $34.79 to $17.95 for a return of -48.40%

  • Ethereum Classic is up from $16.75 to $28.88 for a return of 72.42%

  • Dogecoin is up from $0.0552 to $0.1426 for a return of 158.33%

And finally, Build-A-Bear is up from $5.94 to $20.93 for a return of 252.36%

