Baby Doge Spikes After Being Listed On This Crypto Exchange

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 18, 2022 10:47 am
Meme-based cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) gained 22% after being listed on the popular crypto exchange Huobi.

What Happened: Huobi made the announcement on Friday.

The crypto exchange said its deposits for BABYDOGE would open at 9 UTC on Feb. 18 and spot trading for the BABYDOGE/USDT pair would commence once deposit volume meets the demand of market trading.

Huobi is one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world by trading volume, ranking fifth after Binance, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), FTX and Kraken.

Following the announcement, BABYDOGE surged 22% to a price of $0.000000004032. The meme-based cryptocurrency gained 27% against the BABYDOGE/Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) trading pair.

On Friday, the coin’s daily trading volume saw a 443% spike and was at $41.5 million; it is trading at $0.000000003663 at publication.

What Else: BABYDOGE's community of holders has continued to rise over the past few months. The cryptocurrency has more than 1.1 million holders, surpassing its rival Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

The team behind the meme-coin also hinted it was exploring ways to bring BABYDOGE to the metaverse.

According to data from LunarCrush, social engagement around BABYDOGE was up 1,295% and bullish sentiment was up 1,054%.

