7 Members Of Congress Who Trade Crypto

byAJ Fabino
February 17, 2022 11:33 am
7 Members Of Congress Who Trade Crypto

Sen. Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican and failed presidential candidate, recently disclosed a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) purchase in which he bought between $15,001 to $50,000 of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency.

He's not the only lawmaker who is aligning themselves with the global trend. There are at least seven Congress members who have interacted with cryptocurrency in some form in the last year, according to data sourced from Capitol Trades.

Here is a list of members of Congress who disclosed crypto transactions in 2021:

screenshot_30.png

Rep. Mark Green, a Tennessee Republican, is ranked the highest on the list, with a total of $128,000 across 16 transactions that included buys and sells of Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) and Celo (CRYPTO: CELO).

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican who is a vocal proponent of virtual currencies and talked about buying into crypto back in 2013, reported just one transaction, a purchase of Bitcoin.

Rep. Mike Waltz, a Florida Republican, has said that investing in crypto made sense to him “from both an investment and public policy perspective.” Waltz bought Bitcoin twice in June, each time investing between $15,000 and $50,000. 

Rep. Barry Moore, an Alabama Republican, bought Ethereum in May 2021, followed by three purchases of Cardano on May 10, 11 and 13 before buying Dogecoin on June 13. The disclosures do not specify how much of each coin Moore invested in, but give a range of $1,000-$15,000 for each purchase. 

Rep. Marie Newman, an Illinois Democrat, said her crypto transactions were facilitated by her husband. According to a financial disclosure report filed with the U.S. House of Representatives on Nov. 9, Newman bought between $15,001 and $50,000 of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC:GBTC) between Nov. 9 and Dec. 4.

Rep. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, reportedly purchased between $1,000 and $15,000 each of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC:ETHE) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust on three successive days in mid-June 2021.

Rep. Michael McCaul, a Texas Republican, disclosed that his child had invested between $1,000 and $15,000 in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

