Why La-Z-Boy Shares Are Falling In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

byHenry Khederian
February 15, 2022 5:13 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why La-Z-Boy Shares Are Falling In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) shares are trading lower by 12.2% at $32.01 during Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.

La-Z-Boy reported third-quarter EPS of 65 cents. Sales of $571.57 million beat the analyst consensus estimate of $559.59 million.

Melinda D. Whittington, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy, said, "During our third quarter, we delivered a strong 22% increase in consolidated sales versus the prior-year period. Demand continues unabated across the La-Z-Boy enterprise and remains well above pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, we returned $32 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, bringing our year-to-date returns to an all-time high level. While delivering an improved top line, the quarter was marked by greater-than-expected supply chain volatility, which had significant near-term impact on the efficiency of our manufacturing capacity ramp plans, dampening delivered sales growth and profit margins."

"A shortage of component parts, record levels of COVID absenteeism in January, and the challenge of hiring and training new employees at manufacturing facilities all contributed to the issues we faced as the quarter progressed. Additionally, a 14-week COVID-related shutdown in Vietnam temporarily and dramatically impacted sales and profitability for our casegoods import business, with minimal product available to ship to customers and high freight costs," Whittington stated.

La-Z-Boy has a 52-week high of $46.74 and a 52-week low of $31.92.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why La-Z-Boy Shares Dipped Today

La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 results. While EPS and sales came in better than expected, the company said it sees a temporary negative impact to profit margins due to raw material price increases. read more
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

    On Friday, 313 companies hit new 52-week lows. read more
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

    On Wednesday, 115 companies reached new 52-week lows. read more