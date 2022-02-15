10 Blockchain Entrepreneurs To Follow In 2022

The Cryptocurrency and Blockchain market is still evolving rapidly and the main trendsetters in this sector are young and progressive entrepreneurs. We have compiled a list of blockchain entrepreneurs to follow in 2022.

Sergei Sergienko is an entrepreneur in the field of cryptocurrencies, DeFi and app-apps. One of his most famous projects is Chrono.Tech (headquartered in Sydney).

Sergei, before his fame, was an ordinary boy from the city of Chelyabinsk. My father was a workaholic: he worked on an assault ship; mother – Worked as a physics teacher.

At the end of 1996, the whole family moved to Australia, the city of Sydney.

Sergey has launched the Crypto Gaming United (CGU) gaming rig, a platform that originates from possible countries to create the future economy and generate stable income while learning new digital skills and interacting with global gaming communities.

Since its first appearance in the Philippines and Russia, CGU has expanded into Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, aiming to democratize earnings for people around the world. Sergey was the first person who tried imported real estate in the Russian Federation. Thus, real estate in Australia was rated as an exceptional country and had a stable income.

In 2008, the economic crisis also affected Sergey's business, he went bankrupt. This crisis also brought its fruits and benefits: it caught a share of the real estate business, which led to the issuance of large chains, gaining experience in dealing with large investors.

Alexander Meurer, serial entrepreneur, engineer, analyst, Public Speaker & angel investor: is one of the top world leading technical crypto market analysts and decided to share his knowledge with his following via youtube ( AMCrypto ) since late last summer. He has extensive and deep understanding of blockchain technology, DeFi & NFT's as he started his first crypto business back in early 2015. Since then he has created multiple blockchain & non blockchain businesses , invested in more than 100 startup's ( Kasta, Vlaunch, Decimated , Star Atlas etc.) only last year and keeps helping to innovate the space within the blockchain community. He is an inspiration for many as he had as little as $5000 to his name in 2018 and traded his way back up to 2 million euro within just 10 months. Mr. Meurer is an unstoppable force and will continue to push his boundaries and empower others to follow him suit; His goal for 2022 is to continue to accumulate more cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Sand, Luna etc. and to help & invest in more than 250+ startup's .

Guy Yanpolskiy is a professional marketer, IR & PR specialist with over 15 years of experience on the digital assets market. Known as the organiser of the biggest Blockchain and NFT art event in GCC region World of Web3 Summit (WOW Summit) hosted by his UAE-based agency GuyWay Events. He has been active as a blockchain advisor since 2013 raising over $25 million funding for his own projects and more than 30 startups he advised.

Guy has also co-founded PR and marketing agency Genirium.com as well as YAFO.io business development agency. His GuyWay Networking Club has quickly made him famous as one of the best networking specialists in Dubai. He is a well-known international influencer and enthusiast, included to the top influencers by Hackernoon.

Currently Guy is actively pursuing the Blockchain Hub creation in Dubai.

Gordon Einstein, the founder of CryptoLaw Partners, is one of the first and leading crypto and blockchain attorneys in the world. Gordon has a strong focus on U.S. and international securities law, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the law of DAOs (decentralized autonomous organizations). Based mainly in the UAE and Switzerland, Gordon is known for his frequent public speaking, educational work, and advocacy on behalf of the blockchain industry and can often be found MC’ing events in Europe and the Middle East. Gordon is one of the founding voting associates of the DEVxDAO, a DAO with a substantial endowment which makes grants in support of open source software. Related to this, Gordon is actively working for DAOs to be coming legally recognized entities. Gordon is the host of the popular shows Crypto-Wednesdays and MENA Innovation.Gordon is an advisor to the Casper blockchain project.

Sergei Kovalev, MBA, is a CBDO at CGU, the premier play-to-earn gaming league. Mr. Kovalev is responsible for day to day business development activities, and has consistently met and surpassed his revenue targets. Mr. Kovalev is a serial entrepreneur and investor, having helped launch dozens of successful startups ranching from crypto to cloning, via his consulting firm, CFS.digital

Mr. Kovalev is a blockchain native businessman, involved in their entire crypto-blockchain-metaverse-NFT cycle of crypto industry evolution from day one. Mr. Kovalev holds an MBA from City University, Russia, and completed blockchain studies at Oxford, Great Britain. Mr. Kovalev is an accomplished public speaker and an author. His first book, a business biography, is due to be published in 2022.

VESA has been a digital art pioneer for 14 years, after having innovated his own process resulting in digital originals. Since 2017, he has been full-time in the crypto art and NFT space. Before crypto, his art reached hundreds of millions of people via the Veena Malik collaboration. He was likely the first internationally known professional artist to join the movement at the time. The first Forbes article about the movement in Jan 2019 lead with his art. VESA's latest artcar.io project is doing a completely new thing in reversing a car as an investable asset via art, VR assets and tokens in Dubai. He has spoken in major conferences from Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi, and has written about the cultural side of crypto for News BTC since 2017. He is also an art ambassador for Superworld, Sheesha Finance, Zoan & Varjo VR.

His art has been collected by hedge funds, exchanges, CEO's and influencers. Among them are Charles Hoskinson, Charlie Lee, Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, Saeed Al Darmaki, Tone Vays, Willy Woo, Adam Williams, and many others.

Ahmet Refaie is a mathematician and computer engineer who turned into the entertainment industry at a very young age to run the concerts for the most famous singers and Djs from all over the world at the most sought after and international venues in the MENA region with collaborations in Europe and North America. Shifted tremendously to leading a military troop as a lieutenant in the Air Defense Forces fulfilling his service.

Refaie is a four time entrepreneur in 4 different sectors (Retail, FnB, Education, and Finance) across two regions (MENA and Europe) with supply chain and logistics operations across Eurasia.

Refaie leads G.P.I. the London based asset allocator for sovereign wealth and MFO Fund of Funds Manager Selection, as well as FDI Promotion Agency for governments for G2G Startup Acceleration Programmes and PPP Investor Relations, and Communication, which ran the investor relations, startup pitching and competition as well as B2B and communication for the first edition of the Global Startup Programme at the world’s biggest tech week and exhibition; GITEX at Dubai World Trade Centre, in a addition to the first Gov-to-Gov accelerator programme for the 2nd edition of the Global Startup Program at Dubai Future Foundation, and he currently among the AHK German – Emirati StartUp Desk steering committee.

Mihkel Kerem is the Co-founder and CEO of MiBit Consulting, one of the leading Blockchain and FinTech consulting firms. In total, they have been involved with over a 100 different Blockchain projects. Most noteably: Clover Finance, Gunzilla, Space Metaverse, Kira Network.

Mihkel is organizing one of the biggest in-person hackathons in Dubai

He is also the ambassador of the Eastern European region for the International Blockchain Olympiad, the biggest Blockchain related olympiad in the world.

Aleks Gladskikh is a serial IT entrepreneur with over a decade of experience.

The group of companies includes:

Marketmaking.pro – a set of top 5 companies providing market-making services in the crypto market, last year the company has shown 600% revenue growth, more than 100 projects use its services today. The Market Cap of the projects is more than $5 billion.

Crypto exchange azbit.com. After buying a majority stake in 2021, revenue grew 10 times in a few months and the exchange became the top 50 on coinmarketcap.com

A new major project, zimabank.io is a bank with the ability to work with crypto assets, it has a banking license in France and allows not only to make exchanges with cryptocurrencies, but also to buy shares of pre-ipo and ipo companies using cryptocurrency, it provided such a service one of the first in the world. One of such projects Meteoritum.io. He with the partners created DAO and financed the meteorite search in Siberia.

George Galoyan is a founder and CEO of two IT startups: decentralized autonomous venture ecosystem DAO.vc and U-Robot, that is an automized system for sales enhancement. While having an impressive experience in blockchain app development, George is a constant speaker and moderator of international industry conferences where he is pleased to share knowledge and experience.

“Today DAO.vc team is concentrated on creating the first social network for venture investors and startups supplemented by startups marketplace and benchmark. Acting as an investor and entrepreneur, I see and understand the market problems connected with the absence of a single platform for effective communication in the context of investors-entrepreneurs-staff. DAO.vc is the solution”, George Galoyan said.

Besides, the expert helps the government develop and implement blockchain technologies in the citizens’ daily life. George Galoyan is the head of Startup Entrepreneurship of the Blockchain Association of Armenia, and also a member of expert boards of industry organizations and associations.