OLB Group Sponsors MoAF's Virtual NFT-Focused Event, 4 Panelists To Discuss The Current Explosion And Future Opportunities

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) recently announced its sponsorship of the Museum of American Finance’s (MoAF) virtual panel, “NFTs: Welcome to the Metaverse,” taking place on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Michael Maloney, Adjunct Professor at Fordham Law, and will include an introduction by Ronny Yakov, Chairman & CEO, OLB Group.

Panelists include:

Michael Amar, Co-founder, Paris Blockchain Week Summit and Paris NFT Day

Benjamin Cole, Loschert Chair in Entrepreneurship, Gabelli School of Business

Devika Kornbacher, Partner, Vinson & Elkins LLP

James C. Row, Founder and Managing Partner, Entoro Capital, LLC

The program will be held on a virtual platform from 5:00 – 6:15 pm (ET). The panel discussion will be followed by an audience Q&A. It is free to attend, but advance registration is required. More information can be found at www.moaf.org/events/nft.

“The OLB Group is committed to supporting the education around NFTs and digital assets, and exploring innovative use cases by merchants and customers in ways beyond just payments and transactions. We are excited to help facilitate this discussion through our sponsorship of the Museum of American Finance’s NFT-focused event,” Yakov said. “We believe that for an e-commerce company to win in the era of digital assets, they must embrace change and provide a diversified suite of solutions. This is precisely what we are doing at OLB. Our future business model is firmly planted in the digital asset world.”

In line with this vision, OLB is developing NFT e-ticketing solutions. OLB’s NFT ticket product will be available to its existing sports team clients in the upcoming year. This will complement OLB’s existing digital asset services, including its Bitcoin mining division, DMint, and its Bitcoin payments and transaction services. Additionally, OLB is exploring value-added solutions for its small- and medium-sized e-commerce clients to reduce transaction fees and provide alternative sources of financing.

For more information about the OLB Group, please visit www.OLB.com

