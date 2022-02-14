OLB Group Sponsors MoAF's Virtual NFT-Focused Event, 4 Panelists To Discuss The Current Explosion And Future Opportunities

byKenneth Adams
February 14, 2022 7:45 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
OLB Group Sponsors MoAF's Virtual NFT-Focused Event, 4 Panelists To Discuss The Current Explosion And Future Opportunities

Photo by Andrey Metelev on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) recently announced its sponsorship of the Museum of American Finance’s (MoAF) virtual panel, “NFTs: Welcome to the Metaverse,” taking place on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The panel discussion will be moderated by Michael Maloney, Adjunct Professor at Fordham Law, and will include an introduction by Ronny Yakov, Chairman & CEO, OLB Group.

Panelists include:

Michael Amar, Co-founder, Paris Blockchain Week Summit and Paris NFT Day 

Benjamin Cole, Loschert Chair in Entrepreneurship, Gabelli School of Business

Devika Kornbacher, Partner, Vinson & Elkins LLP

James C. Row, Founder and Managing Partner, Entoro Capital, LLC

The program will be held on a virtual platform from 5:00 – 6:15 pm (ET). The panel discussion will be followed by an audience Q&A. It is free to attend, but advance registration is required. More information can be found at www.moaf.org/events/nft.

“The OLB Group is committed to supporting the education around NFTs and digital assets, and exploring innovative use cases by merchants and customers in ways beyond just payments and transactions. We are excited to help facilitate this discussion through our sponsorship of the Museum of American Finance’s NFT-focused event,” Yakov said. “We believe that for an e-commerce company to win in the era of digital assets, they must embrace change and provide a diversified suite of solutions. This is precisely what we are doing at OLB. Our future business model is firmly planted in the digital asset world.”

In line with this vision, OLB is developing NFT e-ticketing solutions. OLB’s NFT ticket product will be available to its existing sports team clients in the upcoming year. This will complement OLB’s existing digital asset services, including its Bitcoin mining division, DMint, and its Bitcoin payments and transaction services. Additionally, OLB is exploring value-added solutions for its small- and medium-sized e-commerce clients to reduce transaction fees and provide alternative sources of financing.

For more information about the OLB Group, please visit www.OLB.com

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Efficiency Is King In The Bitcoin Mining Industry

Efficiency Is King In The Bitcoin Mining Industry

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash read more
OLB Group and DMint Want to Be Leading the Charge in the Future of Crypto Mining

OLB Group and DMint Want to Be Leading the Charge in the Future of Crypto Mining

Photo by Jievani Weerasinghe on Unsplash read more
This Industry Is Reportedly Exploding in North America After Chinese Crackdown

This Industry Is Reportedly Exploding in North America After Chinese Crackdown

Photo by Michael Förtsch on Unsplash read more
Will Bitcoin Mining Keep Growing? This Company Thinks So

Will Bitcoin Mining Keep Growing? This Company Thinks So

Photo by Executium on read more