Elon Musk Hints At SpaceX, Starlink Accepting Dogecoin For Merch

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has hinted that SpaceX and Starlink could soon accept payment for merchandise in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: Earlier Monday, Twitter user Johnna Crider put suggested that the SpaceX merch store and Starlink should accept the meme-based cryptocurrency as payment.

Musk responded to Crider with a wink emoji, leading many in the community to believe that the billionaire CEO could integrate DOGE payments on the SpaceX merchandise store just as he did for Tesla last month.

😉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2022

“I’m in the process of switching Internet providers and I thought it would be so cool to buy Starlink with Doge. That’s where the idea to ask him came from,” said Crider on Twitter.

“It’s a great idea. Starlink could also act as nodes in the Dogecoin network, enabling interoperability between Starlink satellites and the Dogecoin ecosystem,” commented another Dogecoin influencer.

A few hours earlier, Musk responded with a sweat droplet emoji to a McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) announcement on Twitter that led to a short-lived DOGE rally. The meme-based cryptocurrency gained 7.5% on Sunday after market participants saw Musk’s response as reason enough to believe McDonald’s would accept DOGE as payment.

DOGE traded flat after the fast-food company revealed the surprise to be a Kanye West feature in its Super Bowl advertisement.

DOGE Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.1446, down 5.7% in the last 24 hours.