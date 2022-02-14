Elon Musk Hints At SpaceX, Starlink Accepting Dogecoin For Merch

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 14, 2022 7:53 am
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has hinted that SpaceX and Starlink could soon accept payment for merchandise in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

What Happened: Earlier Monday, Twitter user Johnna Crider put suggested that the SpaceX merch store and Starlink should accept the meme-based cryptocurrency as payment.

Musk responded to Crider with a wink emoji, leading many in the community to believe that the billionaire CEO could integrate DOGE payments on the SpaceX merchandise store just as he did for Tesla last month.

“I’m in the process of switching Internet providers and I thought it would be so cool to buy Starlink with Doge. That’s where the idea to ask him came from,” said Crider on Twitter.

“It’s a great idea. Starlink could also act as nodes in the Dogecoin network, enabling interoperability between Starlink satellites and the Dogecoin ecosystem,” commented another Dogecoin influencer.

A few hours earlier, Musk responded with a sweat droplet emoji to a McDonald’s  (NYSE:MCD) announcement on Twitter that led to a short-lived DOGE rally. The meme-based cryptocurrency gained 7.5% on Sunday after market participants saw Musk’s response as reason enough to believe McDonald’s would accept DOGE as payment.

DOGE traded flat after the fast-food company revealed the surprise to be a Kanye West feature in its Super Bowl advertisement.

DOGE Price Action: At press time, DOGE was trading at $0.1446, down 5.7% in the last 24 hours.

