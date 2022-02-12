This Energy Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has been a dominant force in the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States, and over the past year, produced strong returns for investors.

Since February 2021, Dillard’s stock’s 1-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Devon Energy, an independent energy firm, primarily engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States.

The firm operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2021 to present:

Bitcoin is down from $47,431.20 to $42,704.50 for a return of -9.97%

Ethereum is up from $1,844.78 to $2,912.78 for a return of 57.90%

Litecoin is down from $197.23 to $125.81 for a return of -12.60%

Dogecoin is up from $0.0664 to $0.1637 for a return of 120.03%

And finally, Devon Energy is up from $19.98 to $54.11 for a return of 170.82%

Also Read: Analyst Downgrades Devon Energy, Marathon Oil; Names Top Oil And Gas Stocks For 2022