Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark Is Rising

byHenry Khederian
February 10, 2022 2:30 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark Is Rising

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares are trading higher by 14.8% at $9.57 Thursday afternoon after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

CleanSpark reported quarterly earnings of 36 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 37 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $41.24 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $41.35 million.

“December 16th marked our one-year anniversary of sustainable bitcoin mining and since then we have brought the Company to record revenues and profit,” said Zach Bradford, CleanSpark’s Chief Executive Officer. “As of the date of this release, we have 20,900 machines in operation with a total hashrate exceeding 2.1 EH/s and producing approximately 10 bitcoin per day."

“Given our success with bitcoin mining,” Bradford continued, “CleanSpark is considering strategic alternatives for our legacy energy business. Focusing our efforts on our bitcoin mining segment allows the Company to capitalize on the tremendous opportunity bitcoin presents. We look forward to sharing our corporate vision on our first quarter earnings call and discussing the strategic pillars we believe are crucial to our long-term success.”

See Also: Uber Shares Turn Lower Following Investor Day Presentation: Why This Investor Liked What He Heard

CleanSpark has a 52-week high of $40.50 and a 52-week low of $5.47.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark Is Falling

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock CleanSpark Is Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK), are trading lower amid overall market weakness as growing COVID concerns and omicron variant uncertainty weigh on market sentiment. read more
Why Cleanspark Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Why Cleanspark Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is trading higher Monday after the company announced that CEO Zach Bradford will participate in Water Tower Research's Sustainable Investing Fireside Chat Series to discuss the company's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining opera read more

Why Cleanspark Shares Are Trading Lower Today

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced worse-than-expected financial results.  read more
CleanSpark Aims To Increase Energy Efficiency In Bitcoin Mining With 2,400 New Rigs

CleanSpark Aims To Increase Energy Efficiency In Bitcoin Mining With 2,400 New Rigs

CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK), a diversified energy services and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) mining company headquartered in Salt Lake City, has purchased 2,400 additional S19-Pro rigs to further increase the hashrate efficiency of its mining fleet. read more