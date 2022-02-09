Sima Inu: 'India's Top Matchmaker' Says Being A Solana Developer Will Improve Your Marriage Prospects

byMadhukumar Warrier
February 9, 2022 2:52 am
Sima Inu: 'India's Top Matchmaker' Says Being A Solana Developer Will Improve Your Marriage Prospects

While matchmaking and blockchain technology are not exactly seen as a match made in heaven, a team of Indian operators working on helping projects in the Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) ecosystem is apparently looking to change that.

What Happened: Superteam — which states its mission to be helping Solana-based projects in countries like India, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa "launch and grow" — has roped in India’s high-end matchmaker Sima Taparia to lure more participants from the country in the Solana Riptide global hackathon.

Superteam’s invitation — shared on Twitter — includes a video that shows Taparia saying she is seeing strong demand from Indian parents for the marriage proposals of Web3 developers, particularly Solana developers.

“Send in those hackathon proposals fast and I will send some marriage proposals faster. Because when it comes to matchmaking, I’m even faster than Solana,” Taparia quipped, dubbing her Web 3.0 persona to be "Sima Inu."

Taparia is also seen requesting Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko, in jest, to share his wallet address so that she can airdrop him some “good Indian matches.”

Why It Matters: The video highlights the novel efforts being used by cryptocurrency teams to create awareness about their projects.

The Solana blockchain uses smart contracts to host decentralized applications (dApps) and aims to solve the scalability issues faced by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH).

Solana is the eighth largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Taparia, whose business revolves around arranging marriages for Indians and Indian-origin people across the world, shot to fame after the release of the Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) documentary "Indian Matchmaking" in late 2020.

The cryptocurrency industry is booming in India, with projects like Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) raising hefty sums. The country's central government's move to tax virtual assets has further instilled confidence, in what is being perceived as a sign of legitimacy.

Price Action: Solana is down 5.3% during the last 24 hours, trading at $111.35 at press time.

