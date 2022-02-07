Sequoia Capital India Leads $450M Investment Round In Ethereum Layer 2 Solution Polygon

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 7, 2022 11:50 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Sequoia Capital India Leads $450M Investment Round In Ethereum Layer 2 Solution Polygon

Sequoia Capital has become the latest venture firm to bet big on web3 after leading a $450 million investment round in Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC).

What Happened: According to a report from TechCrunch, Sequoia Capital India led Polygon’s “first major financing round” which also saw participation from investors such as Tiger Global, SoftBank, Sino Global Capital and Kevin O’Leary.

Polygon is a Layer 2 scaling solution for Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). It is a solution built on top of Ethereum that enhances transaction speed by taking a load off the underlying blockchain.

“The platform of choice to build on the blockchain today is Polygon. Thousands of developers across a range of applications are choosing Polygon and their complete set of scaling solutions for the Ethereum ecosystem,” said Shailesh Lakhani, MD, at Sequoia India, in a statement. 

“This is an ambitious and aggressive team, one that values innovation at its core. Sequoia Capital India is thrilled to lead this significant financing round.”

Last year, the platform attracted investment from billionaire investor Mark Cuban who described Polygon as a solution that was “destroying everybody else.”

Price Action: As of Monday morning, Polygon’s native token MATIC was trading at $1.95, gaining 15.72% in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency had a daily trading volume of $1.5 billion and a market cap of $14.5 billion at press time.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Microsoft Is Hiring A Head Of Crypto Business Development

Microsoft Is Hiring A Head Of Crypto Business Development

Multinational technology giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is laying the foundation for its web3 strategy. read more
Rare Alien CryptoPunk Sells: You Won't Believe How Much It Sold For

Rare Alien CryptoPunk Sells: You Won't Believe How Much It Sold For

A rare CryptoPunk sold for a potential record amount on Saturday. Here’s the reason why and the details on the purchase. read more
Crypto Analyst Austin Arnold Says Holders of Algorand And The Sandbox Should Be Thrilled

Crypto Analyst Austin Arnold Says Holders of Algorand And The Sandbox Should Be Thrilled

During his latest YouTube update, crypto analyst Austin Arnold said that this is a good time if you hold on to the Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) token, as the DeFi blockchain's foundation recentl read more
This Energy Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

This Energy Stock Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) has been a dominant force in the production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States, and over the past year, produced strong returns for investors. read more