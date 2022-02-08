Why SelectQuote Shares Are Falling

byHenry Khederian
February 8, 2022 9:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why SelectQuote Shares Are Falling

SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) shares are trading lower by 54.4% at $2.98 Tuesday morning after the company reported second-quarter EPS and sales were down year-over-year.

SelectQuote reported quarterly losses of 84 cents per share. The company also reported $195.00 million in sales this quarter. This is a 45% decrease over sales of $357.57 million in the same period last year.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Danker commented, "SelectQuote faced a series of unexpected challenges in our core Senior segment this Medicare Advantage season. Overall parity in Medicare Advantage plan features along with delayed hiring drove considerably lower close rates, which negatively impacted profitability. In addition, we recognized a $145 million downward cohort/tail adjustment based primarily on higher intra-year lapse rates and overall lower persistency from the January 2022 renewals. Based on that data, the potential risk discussed during our fourth-quarter earnings call in August 2021 was accelerated."

See Also: Why Chegg Shares Are Trading Higher Today

SelectQuote is a Direct-to-consumer (DTC) distribution platform which facilitates consumers to shop for health, life and auto & home insurance policies online. The company generates its revenues by selling insurance products on behalf of the insurance carrier partners in the form of commission.

SelectQuote has a 52-week high of $33.00 and a 52-week low of $6.30.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers   read more
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Graham Shares Plunge

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Surges 100 Points; Graham Shares Plunge

US stocks extended gains later in the session, with the Nasdaq index surging 100 points on Tuesday. read more
Mid-Day Market Update: Pfizer Sales Miss Expectations; Teradata Shares Spike Higher

Mid-Day Market Update: Pfizer Sales Miss Expectations; Teradata Shares Spike Higher

US stocks remained mostly higher on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 traded lower by 0.1%. read more
35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

35 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 63.4% to $3.45 after dropping 16% on Monday. read more