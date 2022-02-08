Why is Dogecoin Soaring Today And What Lies Ahead For The Good Boi?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) spiked in the early hours of Tuesday amid a resurgent cryptocurrency market.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 5.5% 24-hour against Bitcoin 1.3% 24-hour against Ethereum 3% 7-day 16.3% 30-day 11% YTD performance -2.4%

Why It’s Moving? Dogecoin traded higher alongside major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.15% to $2.1 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. At press time, it attracted 643 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum were the most discussed coins at press time. They attracted 4,948, 2,501, and 2,079 tweets, respectively.

Cryptocurrencies broke away from stocks in Monday’s trading session as the prices of the apex coin rose amid a possible short squeeze.

Consolidation may lie ahead of DOGE as its relative strength index has risen up to 63% level from just 38% five days ago, wrote Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer on Monday.

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin aficionados are celebrating the upswing in the prices of the meme coin on social media.

Screenshot From r/Dogecoin — A Reddit Discussion Board

