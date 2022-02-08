Why is Dogecoin Soaring Today And What Lies Ahead For The Good Boi?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 8, 2022 6:36 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why is Dogecoin Soaring Today And What Lies Ahead For The Good Boi?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) spiked in the early hours of Tuesday amid a resurgent cryptocurrency market.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 5.5%
24-hour against Bitcoin 1.3%
24-hour against Ethereum 3%
7-day 16.3%
30-day 11%

YTD performance

 -2.4%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why It’s Moving? Dogecoin traded higher alongside major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.15% to $2.1 trillion.

DOGE was among the most mentioned coins on Twitter. At press time, it attracted 643 tweets, according to Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum were the most discussed coins at press time. They attracted 4,948, 2,501, and 2,079 tweets, respectively. 

Cryptocurrencies broke away from stocks in Monday’s trading session as the prices of the apex coin rose amid a possible short squeeze.

Consolidation may lie ahead of DOGE as its relative strength index has risen up to 63% level from just 38% five days ago, wrote Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer on Monday. 

Dogecoin Chatter: Dogecoin aficionados are celebrating the upswing in the prices of the meme coin on social media.

Screenshot From r/Dogecoin — A Reddit Discussion Board

Read Next: One Of The Big 4 Accounting Firms Just Added Bitcoin And This Cryptocurrency To Its Corporate Balance Sheet In Canada

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Profitability Back Above 50%: Top BSC Whales Accumulate 324M DOGE

Dogecoin Profitability Back Above 50%: Top BSC Whales Accumulate 324M DOGE

According to the IntoTheBlock data, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) at least 52% of all Dogecoin holders are currently in pr read more
Dogecoin Slumps In Line With Wider Market: Is The Meme Coin Overreacting To Bitcoin Dips?

Dogecoin Slumps In Line With Wider Market: Is The Meme Coin Overreacting To Bitcoin Dips?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 3.1% lower at $0.15  in the early hours of Friday on the back of inflation-related concerns. read more
Dogecoin Now Among Top 10 Holdings Of The Biggest Binance Smart Chain Whales

Dogecoin Now Among Top 10 Holdings Of The Biggest Binance Smart Chain Whales

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has joined the list of the ten most-held cryptocurrencies by the largest wallets on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. read more
This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up Over 700% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump

This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet Floki Is Up Over 700% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell on Thursday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies. read more