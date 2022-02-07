This Department Store Has A Better 1-Year Return Than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin And Dogecoin

byHenry Khederian
February 7, 2022 3:10 pm
Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has long been a dominant force in America’s department store scene, and over the past year, generated marked returns for investors.

Since February 2021, Dillard’s stock’s one-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Dillard's operates retail department stores in the Southeast, Southwest and Midwest regions of the U.S. Its stores offer merchandise, such as fashion apparel for women, men and children, as well as accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings.

As of Jan. 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers and an online store. Dillard’s is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Here's how the returns break down from February 2021 to the present: 

  • Litecoin is down from $151.51 to $136.55 for a return of -12.60%

  • Bitcoin is up from $38,871.40 to $43,932.00 for a return of 13.02%

  • Ethereum is up from $1,613.81 to $3,143.87 for a return of 86.98%

  • Dogecoin is up from $0.0789 to $0.1637 for a return of 107.58%

And finally, Dillard’s is up from $80.96 to $258.07 for a return of 218.76%

