Miami Earned $5.2M From Its Crypto Token MiamiCoin

bySamyuktha Sriram
February 7, 2022 8:57 am
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez hopes to “run the city without taxes” through the profit generated from the city’s native crypto token MiamiCoin (CRYPTO: MIA).

What Happened: In an announcement on February 3, Mayor Suarez said that the city of Miami had received a $5.25 million disbursement from CityCoins.

CityCoins created MiamiCoin – a cryptocurrency token that runs on the Stacks (CRYPTO: STX) blockchain – in August 2021.

Since it has been in operation, MiamiCoin has earned 30% of the revenue derived from mining the token, which amounted to $15 million at the time of writing.

“It's generated about $15 million for the city in about 4-5 months. We just got the first payment of $5 million dollars,” Mayor Suarez told Fox News.

Also Read: This Republican Senator And Former Presidential Candidate Bought The Late January Dip In Bitcoin

Miami plans to deploy some of the cryptocurrency earned in lending protocols as a way to earn more interest on its profits. These profits will then be converted into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and paid out to citizens as dividends, explained Suarez.

“If this thing continues to grow, there is a world under which we could actually run the city without taxes,” he said.

Suarez estimates that the profits from MiamiCoin would have to exceed $450 million on an annual basis for the city to be able to operate without the need for taxes.

