Green Candles All Around: Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Up Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) spiked Monday morning to $0.16, fueling exuberance among its community.

Dogecoin Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 6.8% 24-hour against Bitcoin 4.2% 24-hour against Ethereum 5.1% 7-day 14.65% 30-day 1.3% YTD performance -8.4%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE was seen gaining ground alongside other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.2% to nearly $2 trillion.

DOGE was the fourth-most discussed coin on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data. It attracted 2,877 tweets.

The three most discussed coins, Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum, attracted 11,733, 6,275, and 4,621 tweets, respectively.

DOGE was also seen trending on CoinMarketCap at press time.

Cryptocurrencies rose Sunday, with Bitcoin rising on thinner volumes, despite a possible rate hike as soon as March.

The $0.15 level is key for the meme coin as it was where it found support earlier, according to Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy.

On Sunday, the Dogecoin Twitter handle surpassed three million followers underscoring the cryptocurrency’s immense popularity.

Dogecoin Chatter: The spike in prices attracted a comment from Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein who said DOGE was “starting the onboarding process.”

$DOGE starting the onboarding process… — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) February 6, 2022

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus said DOGE was “being good!”

Posts on r/Dogecoin also celebrated DOGE’s ascent.

Screenshots From r/Dogecoin — A Dogecoin Discussion Group On Reddit

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Popular Contrarian Investor CryptoWhale On Why He Turned Bearish On Bitcoin, How Dogecoin Community Is 'Fun,' Rise Of Altcoins And 2022 Prediction