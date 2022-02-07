Green Candles All Around: Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Up Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 7, 2022 7:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Green Candles All Around: Why Dogecoin Is Shooting Up Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) spiked Monday morning to $0.16, fueling exuberance among its community.

Dogecoin Price Performance
Time-frame % Change (+/-)
24-hour 6.8%
24-hour against Bitcoin 4.2%
24-hour against Ethereum 5.1%
7-day 14.65%
30-day 1.3%

YTD performance

 -8.4%

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE was seen gaining ground alongside other major coins at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.2% to nearly $2 trillion. 

DOGE was the fourth-most discussed coin on Twitter at press time, according to Cointrendz data. It attracted 2,877 tweets.

The three most discussed coins, Bitcoin, Shiba Inu, and Ethereum, attracted 11,733, 6,275, and 4,621 tweets, respectively. 

DOGE was also seen trending on CoinMarketCap at press time.

Cryptocurrencies rose Sunday, with Bitcoin rising on thinner volumes, despite a possible rate hike as soon as March. 

The $0.15 level is key for the meme coin as it was where it found support earlier, according to Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy. 

On Sunday, the Dogecoin Twitter handle surpassed three million followers underscoring the cryptocurrency’s immense popularity. 

Dogecoin Chatter: The spike in prices attracted a comment from Gokhshtein Media CEO David Gokhshtein who said DOGE was “starting the onboarding process.”

DOGE co-creator Billy Markus said DOGE was “being good!”

Posts on r/Dogecoin also celebrated DOGE’s ascent. 

Screenshots From r/Dogecoin — A Dogecoin Discussion Group On Reddit

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Popular Contrarian Investor CryptoWhale On Why He Turned Bearish On Bitcoin, How Dogecoin Community Is 'Fun,' Rise Of Altcoins And 2022 Prediction

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Dogecoin Profitability Back Above 50%: Top BSC Whales Accumulate 324M DOGE

Dogecoin Profitability Back Above 50%: Top BSC Whales Accumulate 324M DOGE

According to the IntoTheBlock data, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) at least 52% of all Dogecoin holders are currently in pr read more
Dogecoin Slumps In Line With Wider Market: Is The Meme Coin Overreacting To Bitcoin Dips?

Dogecoin Slumps In Line With Wider Market: Is The Meme Coin Overreacting To Bitcoin Dips?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded nearly 3.1% lower at $0.15  in the early hours of Friday on the back of inflation-related concerns. read more
Why These 2 Theta Tokens Are Shooting Higher Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Slump

Why These 2 Theta Tokens Are Shooting Higher Today While Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Slump

On Friday morning, when major coins like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: ETH), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded lower, the two toke read more
Dogecoin Now Among Top 10 Holdings Of The Biggest Binance Smart Chain Whales

Dogecoin Now Among Top 10 Holdings Of The Biggest Binance Smart Chain Whales

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has joined the list of the ten most-held cryptocurrencies by the largest wallets on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. read more