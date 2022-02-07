This Cosmos Network Crypto Doubled In Value Last Week As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Staged A Recovery

Juno, a sovereign public blockchain on the Cosmos (ATOM) network, was the top weekly gainer last, week which saw major coins such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) stage recoveries.

Top Gainers of Week Ending Feb. 6, 2022 (Data via CoinGecko) Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High Juno (JUNO) +100.6% $7.53 On Dec. 18, 2021 -1.6% Gala (GALA) +66.5% $0.8367 On Nov. 26, 2021 -62% Quant (QUANT) +45.4% $0.1636 On Sep.11, 2021 -67.2% Mina Protocol (MINA) +35.3% $9.91 On Jun. 1, 2021 -69.1% Zcash (ZEC) +34.3% $18.94 On Mar. 13, 2020 -97.9% Shiba Inu (SHIB) +33% $0.00008845 On Oct. 28, 2021 -68.55%

Why Juno Rose? DaoDao, a decentralized autonomous network that builds tools for DAOs, led to the creation of 340 decentralized autonomous networks on Juno, since its launch.

Turn-key #DAO creation https://t.co/61EMNMxIIT (Beta 0.2.0) Tooling built on $JUNO. What does DAODAO do? Custom launch your own DAO

DAO governance

DAO Staking

Treasury

Multi-sig

Simple UI 349 DAOs were created on @JunoNetwork in 2 days since launch. pic.twitter.com/4CgQfHRE6K — Junø (@JunoNetwork) February 3, 2022

A contributor to the Juno Network said on Twitter Sunday that the first proposal for the Juno Core-1 team on DaoDao has passed.

1/ First proposal for Juno Core-1 team on DaoDao passed!@Core1_official will use @DA0_DA0 from now on to ease some of its multi-sig operations Why is this cool? pic.twitter.com/HDkhd5IJ9i — dimi (@dimiandre) February 6, 2022

