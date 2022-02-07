This Cosmos Network Crypto Doubled In Value Last Week As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Staged A Recovery
Juno, a sovereign public blockchain on the Cosmos (ATOM) network, was the top weekly gainer last, week which saw major coins such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) stage recoveries.
|Cryptocurrency
|7-Day % Change (+/-)
|All-Time High Value/Date Reached
|% Change (+/-) Since All-Time High
|Juno (JUNO)
|+100.6%
|$7.53 On Dec. 18, 2021
|-1.6%
|Gala (GALA)
|+66.5%
|$0.8367 On Nov. 26, 2021
|-62%
|Quant (QUANT)
|+45.4%
|$0.1636 On Sep.11, 2021
|-67.2%
|Mina Protocol (MINA)
|+35.3%
|$9.91 On Jun. 1, 2021
|-69.1%
|Zcash (ZEC)
|+34.3%
|$18.94 On Mar. 13, 2020
|-97.9%
|Shiba Inu (SHIB)
|+33%
|$0.00008845 On Oct. 28, 2021
|-68.55%
Why Juno Rose? DaoDao, a decentralized autonomous network that builds tools for DAOs, led to the creation of 340 decentralized autonomous networks on Juno, since its launch.
Turn-key #DAO creation https://t.co/61EMNMxIIT (Beta 0.2.0)
Tooling built on $JUNO.
What does DAODAO do?
Custom launch your own DAO
DAO governance
DAO Staking
Treasury
Multi-sig
Simple UI
349 DAOs were created on @JunoNetwork in 2 days since launch. pic.twitter.com/4CgQfHRE6K
— Junø (@JunoNetwork) February 3, 2022
A contributor to the Juno Network said on Twitter Sunday that the first proposal for the Juno Core-1 team on DaoDao has passed.
1/ First proposal for Juno Core-1 team on DaoDao passed!@Core1_official will use @DA0_DA0 from now on to ease some of its multi-sig operations
Why is this cool? pic.twitter.com/HDkhd5IJ9i
— dimi (@dimiandre) February 6, 2022
