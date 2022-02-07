This Cosmos Network Crypto Doubled In Value Last Week As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Staged A Recovery

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
February 7, 2022 2:59 am
This Cosmos Network Crypto Doubled In Value Last Week As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Staged A Recovery

Juno, a sovereign public blockchain on the Cosmos (ATOM) network, was the top weekly gainer last, week which saw major coins such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) stage recoveries.

Top Gainers of Week Ending Feb. 6, 2022 (Data via CoinGecko)
Cryptocurrency 7-Day % Change (+/-) All-Time High Value/Date Reached % Change (+/-) Since All-Time High
Juno (JUNO) +100.6% $7.53 On Dec. 18, 2021 -1.6%
Gala (GALA) +66.5% $0.8367 On Nov. 26, 2021 -62%
Quant (QUANT) +45.4% $0.1636 On Sep.11, 2021 -67.2%
Mina Protocol (MINA) +35.3% $9.91 On Jun. 1, 2021 -69.1%
Zcash (ZEC) +34.3% $18.94 On Mar. 13, 2020 -97.9%
Shiba Inu (SHIB) +33% $0.00008845 On Oct. 28, 2021 -68.55%

See Also: How To Buy Cosmos (ATOM)

Why Juno Rose? DaoDao, a decentralized autonomous network that builds tools for DAOs, led to the creation of 340 decentralized autonomous networks on Juno, since its launch. 

A contributor to the Juno Network said on Twitter Sunday that the first proposal for the Juno Core-1 team on DaoDao has passed. 

Read Next: Why Cathie Wood Sees Bitcoin And Ethereum As Great Assets For Diversification In 2022

