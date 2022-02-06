Dogecoin Founder Selling 'Dreaming Doge' NFTs

Billy Markus — the co-founder of leading memecoin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) that is often referred to by his Shibetoshi Nakamoto pseudonym — has started selling a collection of doge-themed non-fungible tokens.

The last 3 “dream” types of my dreaming doge NFTs have been released. 8 of each type with 88 total editions are in the collection. Link: https://t.co/RNfsZulW5v These are pixel art NFTs of a small doge with big dreams. Feel free to dl, they work nicely as a phone background! pic.twitter.com/NDRU6nErmG — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 3, 2022

Doge-related NFTs have previously appreciated significantly, with one portraying the original 2013 doge meme, featuring the Shiba Inu dog that started it all, reaching a value of $336 million in September 2021.

What Happened: OpenSea — the world's top NFT marketplace — shows the collection of doge-featuring pixel art images, featured by the NFTs in the Dreaming Doge NFT collection, starting at a price of 0.6 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) (just under $1,800 as of press time). There are eight images featured in the collection, and the most costly one is currently being sold for 1.7 ETH — just under $5,100.

The news follows mid-December 2021 reports that a developer managed to mint an NFT on the Dogecoin blockchain — unlocking new potential for the blockchain.