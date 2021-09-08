fbpx

NFT Of Original Meme Behind Dogecoin Skyrockets In Value After Fractionalization

byMadhukumar Warrier
September 8, 2021 6:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NFT Of Original Meme Behind Dogecoin Skyrockets In Value After Fractionalization

A non fungible token of the original 2013 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) meme featuring Kabosu, the Shiba Inu, surged in value after fractionalization.

What Happened: The original Doge NFT was fractionalized by the owner PleasrDAO, which describes itself as an “experimental art collective,” into 16.9 billion fungible $DOG ERC-20 tokens last week.

The initial auction of 20% of the total $DOG supply took place on Sept. 1 on the MISO platform and raised a total of 11,942 Wrapped Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) from 1,796 buyers.

See also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

The tokens were later available to exchange on fractional.art and sold at $0.019, valuing the entire NFT at $336 million, according to a report by Decrypt. The NFT’s market capitalization had reportedly touched a peak of $550 million on Sept. 3.

The NFT has an implied valuation of $270.83 million at press time, as per fractional.art.

PleasrDAO purchased the original photo as an NFT for a record-breaking price of 1696 Ethereum or $5.5 million. The original Doge NFT was minted by Atsuko Sato, the owner of Kabosu, in June.

Why It Matters: The new trend of fractionalization allows ordinary investors to own a partial share in rare and expensive NFTs that they would otherwise find difficult to purchase.

Fractionalization is also seen as more appealing than a regular NFT for the owners as it provides instant and increased liquidity.

Last month, another NFT featuring Kabosu –  titled the “Feisty Doge NFT,” briefly became the world’s most valuable NFT at $110 million, thanks to fractionalization.

PleasrDAO member GmoneyNFT took note of the opportunity presented by fractionalization NFTs during his appearance on the Benzinga "Moon or Bust" show.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down almost 15.8% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2578 at press time.

Read Next: Dogecoin Hitting $1 A Matter Of 'When,' Not 'If:' Why These Technical Analysts Are Bullish

Photo: Courtesy of DogeLoverForever via Wikimedia

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, a new cryptocurrency we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum Bull Ark Invest Says These 3 Categories Are Driving The Explosive NFT Growth

Bitcoin, Ethereum Bull Ark Invest Says These 3 Categories Are Driving The Explosive NFT Growth

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) bull Ark Invest has identified three categories driving the “explosion in growth” of non fungible tokens or NFTs. read more
Classic Meme Behind Dogecoin To Be Available For 'Fractional Ownership' As NFT: What You Need To Know

Classic Meme Behind Dogecoin To Be Available For 'Fractional Ownership' As NFT: What You Need To Know

The original 2013 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) meme featuring Kabosu, the Shiba Inu, which sold for millions is all set to be passed into fractionalized ownership. read more
Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Again Today?

Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Again Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) crashed 19.99% to $0.24 in the early hours of Wednesday. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency was down 13.07% over a seven-day trailing period at press time. read more
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Plummet As El Salvador's First Day Of Adoption Coincides With Crypto Crash

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Plummet As El Salvador's First Day Of Adoption Coincides With Crypto Crash

Major coins, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), plunged on the day El Salvador announced it was adopting the apex cryptocurrency as legal tender with global cryptocurrency market capitalization falling 12.01% to $2.08 trillion. read more