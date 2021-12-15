DOGE Developer Mints 'First NFT' On Dogecoin Blockchain

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 15, 2021 8:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
DOGE Developer Mints 'First NFT' On Dogecoin Blockchain

A Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) developer claimed to have minted the “first-ever” NFT on the Dogecoin blockchain on Monday.

What Happened: In a tweet on Dec. 13, the developer, known by his Twitter handle “inevitable360”, shared details of the DOGE-powered non-fungible token (NFT).

According to the developer, the cost to mint the NFT on the Dogecoin blockchain was 0.01 DOGE worth just $0.0018.

The developer tagged Dogecoin core developers and co-creator Billy Markus in the Twitter update and said he would share how to transfer NFT ownership after he received feedback.

“You considering making a utility or something so that normal folks can do this? I think you should…or integrate it into something so that people can build sites around it,” commented Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin.

Although any utility or ownership transfer functionality appears to still be in a “development phase”, the community response was largely positive, with a general consensus that Dogecoin’s low fees for minting an NFT could be a game-changer for the space.

By comparison, it often costs hundreds of dollars to mint an NFT on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain.

What Else: DOGE’s price surged 20% on Tuesday after Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) would begin accepting Dogecoin as payment for merchandise.

The meme-based cryptocurrency saw its price spike significantly, despite Musk denying that his tweets play a role in influencing the movement of stock and crypto markets.

Price Action: As of Wednesday morning, DOGE was trading at $0.17, losing 14.29% in the last 24 hours.

Photo: Executium on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Is Enthusiasm Over Tesla Merch News Over? Why Dogecoin Is Slumping Today

Is Enthusiasm Over Tesla Merch News Over? Why Dogecoin Is Slumping Today

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 17.5% lower at $0.179 over 24 hours early Wednesday morning. What’s Moving? The meme cryptocurrency was up about 3% for week. DOGE traded 15.5% and 14.9% lower against Bitcoin and Ethereum over a 24-hour period, respectively. read more
Robinhood Buys Cross-Exchange Crypto Trading Platform Cove: What You Need To Know

Robinhood Buys Cross-Exchange Crypto Trading Platform Cove: What You Need To Know

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) said Tuesday it has acquired Cove Markets, a cross-exchange trading platform. read more
Block, Formerly Square, To Let Users Give The Gift Of Bitcoin This Holiday Season

Block, Formerly Square, To Let Users Give The Gift Of Bitcoin This Holiday Season

Block Inc’s (NYSE: SQ) Cash App users can give the gift of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to their loved ones, this holiday season. read more
'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

Investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies — who were made substantially wealthier, on paper, for some time on Tuesday after read more