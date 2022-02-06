If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Dogecoin, Baby Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Or Safemoon?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on altcoin investing: If you had $1,000 to invest, would you put it on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Baby Dogecoin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) or Safemoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) right now?

Dogecoin: 29.3%

Baby Dogecoin: 22.7%

Shiba Inu: 33.4%

Safemoon: 14.6%

Original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin was trading flat at press time at $1.05. The Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer-created crypto has fallen by around 20% over the past month, amid the broader crypto market pullback.

Baby Dogecoin is down by 1.3% at $0.000000003965 Sunday morning and lower by 3.5% over the past month.

Ethereum-based cryptocurrency Shiba Inu is trading higher by 1.6% at $0.00002289 at press time and lower by 25.8% over the past month.

Meanwhile, Safemoon is also lower by 0.6% at $0.00164764 Sunday morning and has pulled back by roughly 38% over the trailing thirty trading days.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2022 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.