Ubisoft Names Hedera And HBAR Foundation New GameFi Partners

Web3 gaming is about to become much bigger after popular global game company Ubisoft (OTC:UBSFF) announced this week that it will partner with Hedera (CRYPTO: HBAR) and HBAR Foundation to deliver gaming products via Web3. The partnership signals a major shift to blockchain gaming, as it means Ubisoft will join Hedera’s governing council while utilizing the massive computing power of the Hedera network node to verify transactions.

Hedera is a public ledger meant for enterprise-scale digital networks. One of the primary issues with migrating to blockchain on an enterprise-scale is network speed and computing power, as blockchains like Ethereum are not only slow but expensive to make transactions on. Hedera, a blockchain meant specifically for enterprise-level operations, makes using a public ledger on a massive scale both fast and affordable.

Right now the HBAR token is trading for around $0.24 up by 6.36%.

The long-term use-case for HBAR has long been talked about, but never truly demonstrated until now. A partnership with Ubisoft signals a massive future for the HBAR network, and in an industry that is continuously growing its presence in Web3. Ubisoft is also one of the leading game companies in the world, and a major player in technology investments that could signal an industry shift.