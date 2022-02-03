This P2E Coin Named After Elon Musk's Pet 'Floki' Is Up Over 300% Today Even As Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Slump

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) fell on Wednesday evening along with other major cryptocurrencies.

However, some of the knockoff coins are seeing gains, with NinjaFloki (CRYPTO: NJF) up 301.2% during the past 24 hours to $0.000003251.

What Happened: NinjaFloki has surged more than 300% each against Bitcoin and Ethereum.

NinjaFloki Price Performance Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour +301.2% 24-hour against Bitcoin +316.8% 24-hour against Ethereum +309.6% 7-day -64.5% 30-day -53.2% YTD +47.6%

Floki is the name of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk's pet Shiba Inu dog.

For comparison, Dogecoin is down 2.8% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.1383 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-described “Dogecoin killer,” has lost 3.9% over the 24-hour period to $0.00002077.

Why It Matters: NinjaFloki describes itself as a gaming-based passive income generating cryptocurrency that rewards its holders in Binance USD.

The coin announced Wednesday on Twitter that it will be announcing “good news” shortly, after having said earlier this week it was almost time for the full version of its first play-to-earn game.

We will be announcing good news shortly. — NinjaFloki – #PLAY2EARN (@ninjaflokitoken) February 2, 2022

