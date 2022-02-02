4.8 Quadrillion BabyDoge Tokens Worth $20M Burned

Meme-based cryptocurrencies, and the communities behind them, appear to be actively focused on permanently removing tokens from circulation in an effort to boost prices.

What Happened: The team behind BabyDoge (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) announced on Wednesday that 4.8 quadrillion BABYDOGE tokens had been burned.

At the time of the burn, these tokens would have amounted to over $20 million according to data from blockchain explorer BscScan.

BabyDoge, a token built on the Binance Smart Chain, was created in June 2021. Since its inception, it has rallied by 4300% after gaining support from large holders.

The coin saw a massive surge in popularity after a tweet from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk – something that has become a common catalyst from positive price action in the crypto industry.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2021

Last month, BabyDoge surpassed Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to become the most traded token among the 1000 richest Binance Smart Chain whales.

The coin also managed to surpass rival meme-coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) in terms of the number of holders which reached a record 1.15 million last month.

The Shiba Inu community too has also been actively involved in creating innovative burn mechanisms for the crypto token.

In January, a Shiba Inu burn tracker estimated that more than 410 trillion tokens, or 41% of the SHIB supply, have been effectively removed from circulation forever.

Price Action: Both SHIB and BABYDOGE have seen their prices move horizontally over the last two weeks.

At press time, BABYDOGE was trading at $0.000000004172, down 0.6% in the last 24 hours. SHIB was priced at $0.00002165, also down 0.6% over the same period.

