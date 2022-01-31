$1B Worth Of Ethereum Burned In 30 Days; 95% Net Reduction Makes It 'Hardest Money In The World'

bySamyuktha Sriram
January 31, 2022 8:44 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$1B Worth Of Ethereum Burned In 30 Days; 95% Net Reduction Makes It 'Hardest Money In The World'

In the last 30 days, $1 billion worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been “burned” or removed from circulation forever.

What Happened: According to data from WatchTheBurn, over the last month 387,575 ETH have been burned.

Analysts at Delphi Digital attributed the significant amount of ETH burned in January to large NFT transactions on OpenSea.

Why It Matters: While the amount of ETH burned has been on the rise, its net issuance has dropped to just 19,719 ETH or $50 million in the last month.

This corresponds to a 95.16% net reduction of ETH from circulation.

“ETH is ultrasound money when fee burn exceeds issuance,” commented Ethereum researcher Justin Drake earlier this year.

Now, Ethereum’s rate of inflation has fallen lower than that of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and industry watchers expect ETH’s inflation to turn negative in the next 6 months.

The blockchain’s upcoming transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is also expected to play a part in its evolving supply dynamics. Currently, Ethereum miners are forced to sell ETH to sustain the capital-intensive operation that is Proof-of-Work (PoW) ETH mining.

The transition to PoS would effectively mean the end of ETH mining operations entirely, with miners being replaced by validators.

“Note that the pace of ETH issuance is important, as miners have tended to be forced sellers in the past to pay for the operating costs on their equipment,” stated analysts from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report.

“Thus, replacing them with (fewer) validators could reduce ETH issuance by up to 90% and the amount of ETH sold on exchanges by at least 30-50% by our estimate, as less computing power is required compared to PoW.”

Price Action: As of Monday morning, ETH was trading at $2,550, down 2.63% in the last 24 hours.

Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Is This Crypto A Serious Contender To Ethereum's Dominance?

Is This Crypto A Serious Contender To Ethereum's Dominance?

Photo by Quantitatives.io on Unsplash read more
Morgan Stanley Calls Bitcoin's 50% Retracement Normal, Tells Crypto Investors To Be Patient

Morgan Stanley Calls Bitcoin's 50% Retracement Normal, Tells Crypto Investors To Be Patient

Investment banking giant Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) believes that Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) 50% correction over the past three months is nothing new. read more
Is Bitcoin Yet To Find A Bottom Or Will It Retest The $41K Level? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

Is Bitcoin Yet To Find A Bottom Or Will It Retest The $41K Level? Here's What The Experts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies traded lower on Sunday evening ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays in some Asian markets, four analysts and expert traders shared their thoughts on the largest c read more
Justin Bieber And Bored Ape NFT, Joe Rogan's Response, Elon Musk On Canada Protests, Bitcoin Heading Into Lunar New Year, Fed Rate Hike Prediction: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Justin Bieber And Bored Ape NFT, Joe Rogan's Response, Elon Musk On Canada Protests, Bitcoin Heading Into Lunar New Year, Fed Rate Hike Prediction: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From This Weekend

Heading into a new trading week, here is a quick roundup of the top five stories from the technology, corporate and cryptocurrency sectors that investors would not want to miss out on from the weekend. read more