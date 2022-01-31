$1B Worth Of Ethereum Burned In 30 Days; 95% Net Reduction Makes It 'Hardest Money In The World'

In the last 30 days, $1 billion worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has been “burned” or removed from circulation forever.

What Happened: According to data from WatchTheBurn, over the last month 387,575 ETH have been burned.

In the last thirty days a billion dollars worth of #ethereum has been burnt!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Jc7TopZpiI — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) January 31, 2022

Analysts at Delphi Digital attributed the significant amount of ETH burned in January to large NFT transactions on OpenSea.

Why It Matters: While the amount of ETH burned has been on the rise, its net issuance has dropped to just 19,719 ETH or $50 million in the last month.

This corresponds to a 95.16% net reduction of ETH from circulation.

“ETH is ultrasound money when fee burn exceeds issuance,” commented Ethereum researcher Justin Drake earlier this year.

Ethereum is now harder money than Bitcoin. The inflation rate of $eth continues to fall and will even become negative in the next 6 months. Ethereum is becoming the hardest money in the world. pic.twitter.com/nI9iDeRRvB — odin-free.eth🎡 (@odin_free) January 29, 2022

Now, Ethereum’s rate of inflation has fallen lower than that of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and industry watchers expect ETH’s inflation to turn negative in the next 6 months.

The blockchain’s upcoming transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) is also expected to play a part in its evolving supply dynamics. Currently, Ethereum miners are forced to sell ETH to sustain the capital-intensive operation that is Proof-of-Work (PoW) ETH mining.

The transition to PoS would effectively mean the end of ETH mining operations entirely, with miners being replaced by validators.

“Note that the pace of ETH issuance is important, as miners have tended to be forced sellers in the past to pay for the operating costs on their equipment,” stated analysts from Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report.

“Thus, replacing them with (fewer) validators could reduce ETH issuance by up to 90% and the amount of ETH sold on exchanges by at least 30-50% by our estimate, as less computing power is required compared to PoW.”

Price Action: As of Monday morning, ETH was trading at $2,550, down 2.63% in the last 24 hours.