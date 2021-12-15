$800K Ethereum Is Burned Every 60 Minutes

bySamyuktha Sriram
December 15, 2021 10:58 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
$800K Ethereum Is Burned Every 60 Minutes

At the current burn rate, over $800,000 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is burned every 60 minutes.

What Happened: Data from Watch The Burn shows that 210 ETH is burned every hour, while the net issuance is around 400 ETH per hour.

This corresponds to a net reduction of 34.42% in Ethereum’s overall supply.

When network activity on the Ethereum blockchain increases, so too does the gas fee, which triggers a higher burn rate.

Before the implementation of Ethereum’s fee-burning mechanism, users would have to bear the burden of a higher base fee incurred when prior blocks in the network were full.

Overall, a total of 1.19 million ETH has been burned worth over $4.56 billion at the time of writing. Meanwhile, total net issuance is at 574,711 or $2.19 billion, giving rise to a total net reduction in Ethereum’s supply of 67.52%.

Why It Matters: “ETH is ultrasound money when fee burn exceeds issuance,” commented Ethereum researcher Justin Drake earlier this year.

Industry watchers like Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood have suggested that Ethereum’s value proposition as a venue for DeFi and NFTs makes it even more undervalued than Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

As of Wednesday morning, ETH was trading at $3,705.78, down 2.26% in the last 24 hours. The market-leading cryptocurrency BTC was trading at $46,827.39, down 0.22% over the same period.

Photo by Art Rachen on Unsplash

Join ZINGERNATION and earn ZING, an ERC-20 smart contract token we launched aimed to reward members as we build a community to find and share great trading and investing opportunities. Download the mobile app now, available on iOS and Android.

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

As Bitcoin and Ethereum Rebound Ahead Of FOMC Decision, Here's What 4 Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin and Ethereum Rebound Ahead Of FOMC Decision, Here's What 4 Analysts Are Saying

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) rebounded on Tuesday evening ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement on We read more
Robinhood Buys Cross-Exchange Crypto Trading Platform Cove: What You Need To Know

Robinhood Buys Cross-Exchange Crypto Trading Platform Cove: What You Need To Know

Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) said Tuesday it has acquired Cove Markets, a cross-exchange trading platform. read more
Block, Formerly Square, To Let Users Give The Gift Of Bitcoin This Holiday Season

Block, Formerly Square, To Let Users Give The Gift Of Bitcoin This Holiday Season

Block Inc’s (NYSE: SQ) Cash App users can give the gift of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to their loved ones, this holiday season. read more
'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

'Coinbase, You're Drunk:' How Users Reacted After Finding Out Their Crypto Portfolio Was Worth Billions Of Dollars Out Of Nowhere

Investors in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies — who were made substantially wealthier, on paper, for some time on Tuesday after read more