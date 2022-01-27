Polygon, The Times Group And Techstars Are Backing This Latest NFT-Gamification Project
This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.
In just one year, GameOn Entertainment Technologies (OTC:GMETF) has reported going from a virtually unknown entity to securing investments from some of the world’s biggest projects and conglomerates.
As a stakeholder in the gamification and metaverse movements, GameOn provides prediction, fantasy and non-fungible token (NFT)-based games to improve viewership and content engagement in media, sports and entertainment.
In partnership with Willow TV and MX Player, GameOn has established a presence in the cricket market, amassing millions of views and improving content engagement. Working alongside Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), GameOn remains a potentially promising proxy bet on the metaverse and future content consumption.
Bites by Numbers:
- Brand Capital International, the investment arm of India’s largest media conglomerate, The Times Group, agreed to invest up to $6 million in GameOn over three years.
- Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), a pioneering blockchain that has onboarded millions to the Web3 ecosystem, agreed to non-dilutive funding for 50% of GameOn’s ongoing product development costs in the NFT game space.
- GameOn also signed several new revenue-generating customer agreements including NFT collection Chibi Dinos and Kevin Garnett-backed Gaming Society.
- Gameon’s Cricket Predictor, which was launched in partnership with MX Player, surpassed two million predictions in three weeks.
- GameOn expands its partnership with MX Player to encompass three additional sports: soccer, tennis and kabaddi ahead of key events like the Grand Slam and FIFA World Cup.
- GameOn also announced its intent to acquire fantasy company FanClash, expected to finalize in Q1 of 2022.
