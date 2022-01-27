Polygon, The Times Group And Techstars Are Backing This Latest NFT-Gamification Project

Photo by Shubham Dhage on Unsplash

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

In just one year, GameOn Entertainment Technologies (OTC:GMETF) has reported going from a virtually unknown entity to securing investments from some of the world’s biggest projects and conglomerates.

As a stakeholder in the gamification and metaverse movements, GameOn provides prediction, fantasy and non-fungible token (NFT)-based games to improve viewership and content engagement in media, sports and entertainment.

In partnership with Willow TV and MX Player, GameOn has established a presence in the cricket market, amassing millions of views and improving content engagement. Working alongside Roblox Corp. (NYSE:RBLX) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), GameOn remains a potentially promising proxy bet on the metaverse and future content consumption.

